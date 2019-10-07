Eagles snap count analysis: Week 5 vs. Jets

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 5 win over the Jets, the offense was on the field for 68 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 59. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 68 snaps each: Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson



• 66 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



• 63 snaps each: Carson Wentz and Jason Peters



• 8 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

• 6 snaps: Andre Dillard



• 5 snaps: Josh McCown



Analysis: Carson Wentz and Jason Peters came out in garbage time.

Running back

• 29 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 29 snaps: Jordan Howard



• 10 snaps: Darren Sproles

Analysis: It's clear that Jordan Howard is the most productive running back at this stage of the season and he should be getting the most snaps. Against this opponent, it does make sense to get Sanders his share of reps as well, however, the guess here is that snap distribution wouldn't have been any different against a good team.

Wide receiver

• 63 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 61 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 31 snaps: Mack Hollins



• 2 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Analysis: Agholor has one catch in the last two games. Arcega-Whiteside's participation is down to next-to-nothing. Jeffery looked better, health-wise, against the Jets than he did against the Packers.



Tight end

• 58 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 50 snaps: Dallas Goedert

Analysis: The Eagles went into this game with only two tight ends after they waived/injured Alex Ellis. That felt like a bad idea when it backfired Week 2, and it continues to feel like a bad idea now.

Defensive line

• 46 snaps: Fletcher Cox:



• 43 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 41 snaps each: Brandon Graham and Hassan Ridgeway



• 20 snaps: Akeem Spence

• 19 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 18 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 7 snaps: Daeshon Hall



Analysis: Cox showed flashes of his old self, but he was unable to get in on the sack parade. Sweat showed some life on Sunday, and Hall made good use of his limited participation.

Linebacker

• 55 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 31 snaps: Zach Brown



• 22 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 20 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 2 snaps: T.J. Edwards



Analysis: The Eagles actually feel pretty deep at linebacker, at least in comparison to some other spots.



Defensive backs

• 59 snaps: Malcolm Jenkins



• 58 snaps each: Rodney McLeod and Rasul Douglas



• 57 snaps: Craig James



• 35 snaps: Orlando Scandrick



• 17 snaps: Andrew Sendejo

Analysis: Sidney Jones was listed as questionable for this game, and he was not among the inactives, but the Eagles seemed to want to allow his hamstring to continue to heal up, and he did not play. He was likely only up as an emergency player if someone else got hurt.

It appears as though the Eagles' numbers at linebacker could be eating into Sendejo's snaps, which is a good thing.



