Fantasy football Week 5 injuries: When will Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, T.Y Hilton, others return to action?

As you've no doubt noticed, there are a ton of key fantasy football players with injury questions heading into Week 5.

The best bet, if you have roster space, is to have a back up plan. The second best bet is to pray to the football gods that the player you need is healthy on Sunday.

Here's a look at the latest on the biggest injury questions this week:

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

You may have seen something somewhere about Barkley being a complete freak of nature and nearing a return from a potential 8-week ankle injury after two weeks. And while he was seen running full speed and making sharp cuts in practice the other day, it looks like the Giants are intent to be a little cautious with their star player and hold him out at least one more week. Week 6 seems like a reasonable return date for the top 4 fantasy pick.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

Adams had a monster of a game in Week 4 against the Eagles before exiting the game with turf toe during Green Bay's final two drives. He missed practice Thursday entirely, putting his ability to play this coming weekend in serious doubt. In his absence, the other starting wideouts on the Packers become startable options (like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison).

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Landry had his best game in a while last week (eight catches for 167 yards) but was unable to finish his Week 4 game when he left with a concussion. He hasn't bounced back yet, as he's remained out of practice all week. It looks pretty clear he'll be out in Week 5.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Proving to be among the top wideouts in the entire NFL through four games, fantasy owners of Godwin are hoping the hip injury that has kept him limited in practice all week is not a serious issue. He will be a gametime decision.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, James Conner, RB, Steelers

The two best players on Pittsburgh's offense could each miss Week 5. Smith-Schuster has a toe injury and hasn't been practicing, and the same for Conner with an ankle injury. This opens things up for fantasy owners of Jaylen Samuels and perhaps of Dionte Johnson and James Washington this week, as the Steelers will need to give the ball to someone on Sunday.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

Hilton unexpectedly missed last week's action with a quad injury and is working hard to avoid the same fate this coming week. He's been limited in practice all week, but could be a huge factor in what could be a shootout against the Chiefs on Sunday Night football if he plays.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Speaking of that Sunday night shootout, the Chiefs' offense looks poised to get a big boost (as if they needed one) as Hill is expected to make his return to the field this week after battling back from a rare shoulder injury.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

After seeming apparent Jackson would return in Week 5, his absence from practice all week implies otherwise. Another missed game for DJax appears likely as he works his way back from an abdomen injury.

John Ross III, WR, Bengals

One of the few bright spots in Cincinnati this year was the speed and explosiveness of Ross, who burst onto the scene this year thanks to a great start. His season may be over — or at least on hold for 6-to-8 weeks — as he was added to the Bengals IR with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least December.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins

McLaurin is among the slew of players limited this week in practice. His status will be a last minute decision — though his effectiveness against the Patriots secondary makes him a less savory fantasy option.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

With the Jets' Week 5 bout in Philly looming, there is no word yet on who the starting quarterback will be. Darnold has been limited in practice all week as he tries to make a speedy return from having mono (and waits for his spleen to stop swelling). His back up Luke Falk is probably a slight favorite to start, but we'll know more after practice ends Friday.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

It seems like ages since Singletary played, paving the way for a resurgent and ageless Frank Gore. Singletary has been limited this week as he looks to bounce back from a hamstring injury two weeks ago that cost him the Patriots game. He seems likely to be a gametime decision. Gore owners need to be attentive to Singletary's status as well.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Allen, too, may not know his fate until later this weekend as he remains limited in practice after a concussion last week.

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

Finally some good news for someone on this list, as it looks like Gallup will suit up and play in Week 5 according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. He's missed two straight games with a knee injury.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

It looks like Chase Daniel will get the start in London, as Trubisky is expected to be out until at least after Chicago's bye with a dislocated shoulder.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Lamar Jackson's favorite target nearly missed Week 4 with a foot injury, and it's the same one that has him limited in practice this week. Being that he played a week ago with the same ailment, it seems likely he will again — but you never know.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals

Arizona has a favorable match up for once against the struggling Bengals, but Kyler Murray could be without one of his top targets as Kirk has missed practice all week with what was thought to be a minor ankle injury. Keep tabs on him over the weekend, as he would be a startable WR in Week 5 if be played.

Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, WR, Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

The above trio of skill players has been limited this week in practice for New England and are each at risk of potentially missing Week 5 against the Redskins. Edelman is still working back from a chest/rib injury while Gordon has a knee ailment and Burkhead an issue with his foot. Monitor their statuses closely.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports