Fantasy football injuries: Update on Saquon Barkley, latest news on Mitch Trubisky, Jarvis Landry, Davante Adams

Another week in the NFL, another pair of fallen quarterbacks as Mitch Trubisky and Josh Allen each exited their respective games with injuries. To help you get a head start on planning for Week 5 of fantasy football, we've thrown together the latest in injury news.

Here's the latest on new members of the injury report for all 32 teams, as well as an update on a few players like Saquon Barkley who remain on the mend:

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

First a quick update on arguably the biggest fantasy injury out there, Saquon's ankle. After adorning a walking boot following his injury last week, he was seen without one following the Giants' big Week 4 win over Washington. The most optimistic side of his 4-8 week diagnosis has him back on the field in Week 7. But according to a report on Sunday, Barkley believes he'll beat the estimated timetable for his return.



Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Landry is in the concussion protocol after having an incredible game in Week 4, tallying eight catches for 167 yards. Updates on his status should come in the middle of the week.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

Another skill player had a concussion Sunday, with Hockenson's a bit more brutal to watch than Landry's. The rookie tight end was said to have been in "good" spirits after the game, but he will likely still miss some time.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

It's arguable that the Bears offense looked better under backup Chase Daniel on Sunday, which may make the journeyman veteran a serviceable streaming option in the weeks coming. Trubisky left early with an apparent shoulder injury and wore a sling throughout the game on the sideline. According to Chicago head coach Matt Nagy, the injury shouldn't be season-ending — but it seems like it could be a couple weeks at best.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Allen looked OK Sunday afternoon after he left the Bills' loss to the Patriots with a head injury, but he remains in the concussion protocol for the time being. There's really no telling how long an individual player will take to exit the protocol, so have another QB lined up if he's your starter.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

Adams left Thursday night's game at a pivotal point with what looked like a nagging toe injury that kept him out during crunch time. An update after the game stated an MRI on his foot did not reveal a serious injury, making his status going forward day-to-day.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Two weeks ago Penny was a surprise inactive with a hamstring injury. After missing Week 4, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll says he expects the RB to be ready to go in Week 5.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals

The Cardinals speedy wideout exited Sunday's game with just 30 seconds left after catching four passes — reportedly with an ankle injury. There isn't too much information currently available but the injury was tough to watch, so there is a chance he misses a little time. Keep an eye on it.

Kenny Stills, WR, Texans

It was a hamstring injury that ended Stills' day early in Houston's Week 4 loss. His status going forward necessitates monitoring.

