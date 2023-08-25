Fantasy football injuries: The latest news on Cooper Kupp, Jerry Jeudy, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more

It's fantasy time again, which means it's also obsessively tracking injuries time again.

With the third week of preseason games in full swing, it's worth taking a look at some of the latest news regarding players you are going to be faced with considering drafting.

Should Joe Burrow's stock take a hit? Is Cooper Kupp just old and injured now? Can you trust Breece Hall's legs this season?

Making the right calls on these and other questions could win you your league.

It starts now.

There are a bunch of non-injury related absences for star players coming, ranging from Jonathan Taylor (trade demand) to Alvin Kamara, Jameson Williams (suspensions) to Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt (no team right now). Moving past that, here's a look at the top fantasy-relevant players carrying injury designations leading up to your fantasy draft over the next few weeks:

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

The latest big fantasy name to go down is Jeudy, who was carted off with a painful hamstring injury Thursday during a joint practice with the Rams. It's too early to know the extent of the ailment but it certainly boosts the draft stock of Courtland Sutton.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

Kupp's most recent injury is a pull in his back, but he's on track to play in Week 1 and his draft stock shouldn't change based on this development.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

The top-tier wideout has been nursing an ankle injury and was recently given more time to heal, but he is expected to be back in practice next week with the regular season opener likely.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

Waddle is watching practice from the sidelines as he improves from an abdomen injury. A Week 1 return is the goal but so far it seems like a questionable one. There aren't any clear draftable Miami wideouts aside from Tyreek Hill and Waddle.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

A toe injury could threaten McLaurin's Week 1 readiness, as an injury back on Monday night saw him throwing his shoe in frustration. It's doubtful he'll be healthy when the season starts. Jahan Dotson will be the biggest beneficiary of a McLaurin absence.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

It's been reported that whatever the star tight end's injury is (it's being called undisclosed right now) is minor and he'll be on the field again soon.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

A few unusual injuries, from an ear infection to back stiffness, have kept Hockenson from practicing with his new team. If he does make it to the field in Week 1 he will be a bit rusty.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

The Bengals star QB has a calf strain and there is no real hard information out there right now. But it does seem to be minor enough of an injury that he can be expected to be close to 100% by Week 1.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

There is definitely some falling draft stock for last year's breakout running back from the Jets, with Dalvin Cook now in the fold in New York. But there is good news on the ACL tear recovery front. He's taking carries in 11-on-11, which is a good sign he'll be ready to go in Week 1.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

The newly crowned RB1 in Minnesota had a hamstring injury a few weeks ago but it doesn't sound like there have been any setbacks and he is looking fine for Week 1.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Seattle's shiny new rookie had wrist surgery this week, a minor procedure that should see him miss two weeks of practice. It's unclear — but unlikely — the wideout returns for Week 1, but it does seem like he will be on the field at some point in the first month of the season.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

A minor shoulder injury shouldn't keep Pacheco off the field for much longer and he's eyeing readiness on Week 1.

Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers

The newest Panthers running back hurt his groin on August 10 and is back in practice with pads on. He seems headed for full health to start the season.

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

The second-year wideout sprained a lateral collateral ligament last week and while he avoided structural damage, he is going to miss a few weeks and probably Week 1 along with it.

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

Achane is one of the hotter names as far as rookies go but he's currently listed as week-to-week with a shoulder injury. He's in a very crowded backfield, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed all also in the mix. He might not be worth drafting and keeping an eye on waivers for.

Chase Claypool, WR, Bears

After starting the year on the PUP list, the former Steelers wideout hurt his hamstring. He is expected, however, to be healthy enough to play in Week 1, the Bears have said.

