Fantasy football: 12-team mock fantasy draft roundup for 2023

Round 1

Pick ESPN Yahoo! CBS Pro Football Network 1 Christian McCaffrey McCaffrey Jefferson Jefferson 2 Justin Jefferson Chase McCaffrey

McCaffrey

3 Ja'Marr Chase Jefferson Chase

Chase

4 Austin Ekeler Kupp Kelce

Kupp 5 Derrick Henry Hill Ekeler

Robinson

6 Bijan Robinson Ekeler Robinson

Ekeler

7 Travis Kelce

Robinson Barkley

Kelce 8 Tyreek Hill Kelce Hill

Hill

9 Cooper Kupp Taylor Kupp Diggs

10 Saquon Barkley Nick Chubb Diggs Barkley

11 Davante Adams Saquon Barkley CeeDee Lamb A.J. Brown 12 Stefon Diggs Diggs Tony Pollard Taylor





• It's interesting to see the variance in Derrick Henry draft position. He's basically the oldest running back in the NFL so he's going to drop off. But ESPN's draft had him fifth overall. On Yahoo, he went 20th.

• It is also notable that Nick Chubb was a first rounder only on Yahoo!



• I don't think it's possible to take Travis Kelce too early. If healthy, he can win you your league. The rest of the tight ends in the NFL are super unreliable.



Round 2

Pick ESPN Yahoo! CBS PFN 1 (13) Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown St. Brown Adams 2 (14) Garrett Wilson Adams A.J. Brown Mahomes 3 (15) Jonathan Taylor Lamb Henry St. Brown 4 (16) Pollard Wilson Chubb Wilson 5 (17) A.J. Brown Patrick Mahomes Wilson Chubb 6 (18) CeeDee Lamb St. Brown Smith

Lamb 7 (19) Nick Chubb Pollard Waddle

Henry 8 (20) Josh Jacobs Henry Adams

Josh Allen 9 (21) Jaylen Waddle Rhamondre Stevenson Olave

Pollard 10 (22) DeVonta Smith Chris Olave Jacobs Mark Andrews 11 (23) DK Metcalf Waddle Taylor Rhamandre Stevenson 12 (24) Tee Higgins Metcalf Mahomes Jacobs



• Patrick Mahomes going 14th overall over at Pro Football Network is a little nuts. But someone does that in every draft. And then Josh Allen goes 20th, in a reactionary move. If you're in a draft like this, take advantage of the skill players falling.

• Mark Andrews is another wild stretch in that PFN league. I checked, and it's a normal league, one quarterback, one tight end and half PPF.



Round 3 Pick ESPN Yahoo! CBS PFN 1 (25) Chris Olave Higgins Andrews

Waddle 2 (26) Rhamondre Stevenson

Smith Higgins

Olave 3 (27) Patrick Mahomes Etienne J. Allen Hurts 4 (28) Joe Mixon Hurts Mixon

Higgins

5 (29) Aaron Jones Cooper Etienne

Smith 6 (30) Deebo Samuel Jacobs Hurts

Jackson 7 (31) Travis Etienne Harris Jackson Gibbs 8 (32) Jalen Hurts K. Allen Ridley Hall 9 (33) Jahmyr Gibbs Jones K. Allen Harris 10 (34) Najee Harris Ridley Moore Mixon 11 (35) Josh Allen J. Allen Gibbs Etienne 12 (36) Keenan Allen Breece Hall Jeudy Ridley



• Jalen Hurts is going to go in this round. He could be another guy who wins you your league — he's basically a quarterback and running back combined in one player.



• There are some pretty boring but reliable options in the third round from Keenan Allen to Amari Cooper. Travis Etienne is getting a lot of love in Jacksonville, living in the high third round.



Round 4

Pick ESPN Yahoo! CBS PFN 1 (37) Lamar Jackson Jackson Dobbins Metcalf 2 (38) Calvin Ridley Mixon Cooper Samuel 3 (39) Andrews Gibbs Watson K. Allen 4 (40) Jerry Jeudy Andrews Stevenson Burrow 5 (41) Breece Hall Samuel Dameon Pierce Cooper 6 (42) Amari Cooper Terry McLaurin Hopkins Walker III 7 (43) DJ Moore Hockenson Samuel Jones 8 (44) Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Metcalf Hopkins 9 (45) Joe Burrow Miles Sanders Drake London Mattison 10 (46) T.J. Hockenson Cam Akers Jones Jeudy 11 (47) Diontae Johnson Justin Fields Johnson Hockenson 12 (48) Rashaad White Kenneth Walker III Harris McLaurin







• Tyler Lockett seems like a stretch here in the fourth round, but he's been one of the most productive touchdown scorers in football over the last five seasons.



• There are a few other stretches on the board here, from Buccaneers running back Rashaad White to all the Jerry Jeudy love following a horrible season from Denver's quarterback Russell Wilson.



Round 5

Pick ESPN Yahoo! CBS PFN 1 (49) Darren Waller Jeudy Mattison Herbert 2 (50) Dameon Pierce J.K. Dobbins Burrow Dobbins

3 (51) James Conner Kittle Sanders D'Andre Swift 4 (52) Mike Evans Chris Godwin Walker III Aiyuk 5 (53) Christian Watson Dalvin Cook Fields London 6 (54) DeAndre Hopkins Burrow Hall Sanders 7 (55) Justin Herbert Herbert Hockenson Fields 8 (56) George Kittle Pierce David Montgomery Kittle 9 (57) Kyle Pitts Drake London Herbert Pierce 10 (58) McLaurin DJ Moore Pitts Trevor Lawrence 11 (59) Miles Sanders Mattison Alvin Kamara Moore 12 (60) Alexander Mattison Brandon Aiyuk Aiyuk

Mike Williams





• Many expect Alex Mattison to be exactly like Dalvin Cook in Minnesota now that he's the alpha dog.



• Someone drafting in PFN has a lot of faith in D'Andre Swift's role with the timesharing Eagles.



The rest of the field

Player ESPN Yahoo! CBS PFN Justin Fields 67th 47th 53rd 55th Dallas Goedert 83rd 62nd 81st 77th D'Andre Swift 85th 80th 88th 51st Rashaad Penny 102nd 79th 104th 97th Kenny Gainwell 155th 150th 119th 188th Aaron Rodgers 116th 144th 156th 128th First Defense 49ers, 148th 49ers, 91st — —



• Just a few random players here that we found interesting. Swift seems to be living in the sixth round with Penny a few rounds after (in most leagues). Kenny Gainwell could be a sleeper pick late in your draft if you believe Shamus Clancy.

• Also keep tabs on Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. Both have the upside to win a league if you take them in the right spot.



