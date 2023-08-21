Fantasy football: 12-team mock fantasy draft roundup for 2023

August 21, 2023
If you aren't thinking, dreaming, and talking about your upcoming fantasy football draft 24-7, well, you probably aren't reading this article.
With the NFL's regular season fast approaching, it's getting close to draft day. And while you are probably ready to go with your favorite fantasy draft guides, best player lists and sleepers in the back of your head, we figured we could offer you one more resource.
In addition to our lists of likely starters, a roundup of targets for receivers, and a bevy of other helpful webpages, we've scoured the internet and done some hard work for you. In the tables below, we've compiled a round-up of four leading fantasy sites' latest mock drafts. Each was a 12-team league and some sort of PPR (some half and some full, which doesn't make a ton of difference).
Perhaps these can help you get a sense of what to expect on draft day – because there's a pretty good chance the guy you want could fall to you, or go way before you. Either way, don't be caught in the headlights when you're on the clock.
|Pick
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|Pro Football Network
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|McCaffrey
|Jefferson
|Jefferson
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|Chase
|McCaffrey
|McCaffrey
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Jefferson
|Chase
|Chase
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|Kupp
|Kelce
|Kupp
|5
|Derrick Henry
|Hill
|Ekeler
|Robinson
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|Ekeler
|Robinson
|Ekeler
|7
|Travis Kelce
|Robinson
|Barkley
|Kelce
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|Kelce
|Hill
|Hill
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|Taylor
|Kupp
|Diggs
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|Nick Chubb
|Diggs
|Barkley
|11
|Davante Adams
|Saquon Barkley
|CeeDee Lamb
|A.J. Brown
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|Diggs
|Tony Pollard
|Taylor
• It's interesting to see the variance in Derrick Henry draft position. He's basically the oldest running back in the NFL so he's going to drop off. But ESPN's draft had him fifth overall. On Yahoo, he went 20th.
• It is also notable that Nick Chubb was a first rounder only on Yahoo!
• I don't think it's possible to take Travis Kelce too early. If healthy, he can win you your league. The rest of the tight ends in the NFL are super unreliable.
|Pick
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|PFN
|1 (13)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|A.J. Brown
|St. Brown
|Adams
|2 (14)
|Garrett Wilson
|Adams
|A.J. Brown
|Mahomes
|3 (15)
|Jonathan Taylor
|Lamb
|Henry
|St. Brown
|4 (16)
|Pollard
|Wilson
|Chubb
|Wilson
|5 (17)
|A.J. Brown
|Patrick Mahomes
|Wilson
|Chubb
|6 (18)
|CeeDee Lamb
|St. Brown
|Smith
|Lamb
|7 (19)
|Nick Chubb
|Pollard
|Waddle
|Henry
|8 (20)
|Josh Jacobs
|Henry
|Adams
|Josh Allen
|9 (21)
|Jaylen Waddle
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Olave
|Pollard
|10 (22)
|DeVonta Smith
|Chris Olave
|Jacobs
|Mark Andrews
|11 (23)
|DK Metcalf
|Waddle
|Taylor
|Rhamandre Stevenson
|12 (24)
|Tee Higgins
|Metcalf
|Mahomes
|Jacobs
• Patrick Mahomes going 14th overall over at Pro Football Network is a little nuts. But someone does that in every draft. And then Josh Allen goes 20th, in a reactionary move. If you're in a draft like this, take advantage of the skill players falling.
• Mark Andrews is another wild stretch in that PFN league. I checked, and it's a normal league, one quarterback, one tight end and half PPF.
|Pick
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|PFN
|1 (25)
|Chris Olave
|Higgins
|Andrews
|Waddle
|2 (26)
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Smith
|Higgins
|Olave
|3 (27)
|Patrick Mahomes
|Etienne
|J. Allen
|Hurts
|4 (28)
|Joe Mixon
|Hurts
|Mixon
|Higgins
|5 (29)
|Aaron Jones
|Cooper
|Etienne
|Smith
|6 (30)
|Deebo Samuel
|Jacobs
|Hurts
|Jackson
|7 (31)
|Travis Etienne
|Harris
|Jackson
|Gibbs
|8 (32)
|Jalen Hurts
|K. Allen
|Ridley
|Hall
|9 (33)
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Jones
|K. Allen
|Harris
|10 (34)
|Najee Harris
|Ridley
|Moore
|Mixon
|11 (35)
|Josh Allen
|J. Allen
|Gibbs
|Etienne
|12 (36)
|Keenan Allen
|Breece Hall
|Jeudy
|Ridley
• Jalen Hurts is going to go in this round. He could be another guy who wins you your league — he's basically a quarterback and running back combined in one player.
• There are some pretty boring but reliable options in the third round from Keenan Allen to Amari Cooper. Travis Etienne is getting a lot of love in Jacksonville, living in the high third round.
|Pick
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|PFN
|1 (37)
|Lamar Jackson
|Jackson
|Dobbins
|Metcalf
|2 (38)
|Calvin Ridley
|Mixon
|Cooper
|Samuel
|3 (39)
|Andrews
|Gibbs
|Watson
|K. Allen
|4 (40)
|Jerry Jeudy
|Andrews
|Stevenson
|Burrow
|5 (41)
|Breece Hall
|Samuel
|Dameon Pierce
|Cooper
|6 (42)
|Amari Cooper
|Terry McLaurin
|Hopkins
|Walker III
|7 (43)
|DJ Moore
|Hockenson
|Samuel
|Jones
|8 (44)
|Chris Godwin
|Tyler Lockett
|Metcalf
|Hopkins
|9 (45)
|Joe Burrow
|Miles Sanders
|Drake London
|Mattison
|10 (46)
|T.J. Hockenson
|Cam Akers
|Jones
|Jeudy
|11 (47)
|Diontae Johnson
|Justin Fields
|Johnson
|Hockenson
|12 (48)
|Rashaad White
|Kenneth Walker III
|Harris
|McLaurin
• Tyler Lockett seems like a stretch here in the fourth round, but he's been one of the most productive touchdown scorers in football over the last five seasons.
• There are a few other stretches on the board here, from Buccaneers running back Rashaad White to all the Jerry Jeudy love following a horrible season from Denver's quarterback Russell Wilson.
|Pick
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|PFN
|1 (49)
|Darren Waller
|Jeudy
|Mattison
|Herbert
|2 (50)
|Dameon Pierce
|J.K. Dobbins
|Burrow
|Dobbins
|3 (51)
|James Conner
|Kittle
|Sanders
|D'Andre Swift
|4 (52)
|Mike Evans
|Chris Godwin
|Walker III
|Aiyuk
|5 (53)
|Christian Watson
|Dalvin Cook
|Fields
|London
|6 (54)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Burrow
|Hall
|Sanders
|7 (55)
|Justin Herbert
|Herbert
|Hockenson
|Fields
|8 (56)
|George Kittle
|Pierce
|David Montgomery
|Kittle
|9 (57)
|Kyle Pitts
|Drake London
|Herbert
|Pierce
|10 (58)
|McLaurin
|DJ Moore
|Pitts
|Trevor Lawrence
|11 (59)
|Miles Sanders
|Mattison
|Alvin Kamara
|Moore
|12 (60)
|Alexander Mattison
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Aiyuk
|Mike Williams
• Many expect Alex Mattison to be exactly like Dalvin Cook in Minnesota now that he's the alpha dog.
• Someone drafting in PFN has a lot of faith in D'Andre Swift's role with the timesharing Eagles.
|Player
|ESPN
|Yahoo!
|CBS
|PFN
|Justin Fields
|67th
|47th
|53rd
|55th
|Dallas Goedert
|83rd
|62nd
|81st
|77th
|D'Andre Swift
|85th
|80th
|88th
|51st
|Rashaad Penny
|102nd
|79th
|104th
|97th
|Kenny Gainwell
|155th
|150th
|119th
|188th
|Aaron Rodgers
|116th
|144th
|156th
|128th
|First Defense
|49ers, 148th
|49ers, 91st
|—
|—
• Just a few random players here that we found interesting. Swift seems to be living in the sixth round with Penny a few rounds after (in most leagues). Kenny Gainwell could be a sleeper pick late in your draft if you believe Shamus Clancy.
• Also keep tabs on Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. Both have the upside to win a league if you take them in the right spot.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports