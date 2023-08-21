More Sports:

August 21, 2023

Fantasy football: 12-team mock fantasy draft roundup for 2023

Get familiar with where players should be taken ahead of your 2023 fantasy draft.

By Evan Macy
If you aren't thinking, dreaming, and talking about your upcoming fantasy football draft 24-7, well, you probably aren't reading this article.

With the NFL's regular season fast approaching, it's getting close to draft day. And while you are probably ready to go with your favorite fantasy draft guides, best player lists and sleepers in the back of your head, we figured we could offer you one more resource.

In addition to our lists of likely starters, a roundup of targets for receivers, and a bevy of other helpful webpages, we've scoured the internet and done some hard work for you. In the tables below, we've compiled a round-up of four leading fantasy sites' latest mock drafts. Each was a 12-team league and some sort of PPR (some half and some full, which doesn't make a ton of difference).

Perhaps these can help you get a sense of what to expect on draft day – because there's a pretty good chance the guy you want could fall to you, or go way before you. Either way, don't be caught in the headlights when you're on the clock.

Round 1

PickESPNYahoo!CBSPro Football Network
1Christian McCaffrey McCaffreyJeffersonJefferson
2Justin JeffersonChaseMcCaffrey
McCaffrey
3Ja'Marr ChaseJeffersonChase
Chase
4Austin EkelerKuppKelce
Kupp
5Derrick HenryHillEkeler
Robinson
6Bijan RobinsonEkelerRobinson
Ekeler
7Travis Kelce
RobinsonBarkley
Kelce
8Tyreek HillKelceHill
Hill
9Cooper KuppTaylorKuppDiggs
10Saquon BarkleyNick ChubbDiggsBarkley
11Davante AdamsSaquon BarkleyCeeDee LambA.J. Brown
12Stefon DiggsDiggsTony PollardTaylor


• It's interesting to see the variance in Derrick Henry draft position. He's basically the oldest running back in the NFL so he's going to drop off. But ESPN's draft had him fifth overall. On Yahoo, he went 20th.

• It is also notable that Nick Chubb was a first rounder only on Yahoo!

• I don't think it's possible to take Travis Kelce too early. If healthy, he can win you your league. The rest of the tight ends in the NFL are super unreliable.

Round 2

PickESPNYahoo!CBSPFN
1 (13)Amon-Ra St. BrownA.J. BrownSt. BrownAdams
2 (14)Garrett Wilson AdamsA.J. BrownMahomes
3 (15)Jonathan Taylor LambHenrySt. Brown
4 (16)PollardWilsonChubbWilson
5 (17)A.J. BrownPatrick MahomesWilsonChubb
6 (18)CeeDee LambSt. BrownSmith
Lamb
7 (19)Nick Chubb PollardWaddle
Henry
8 (20)Josh JacobsHenryAdams
Josh Allen
9 (21)Jaylen WaddleRhamondre StevensonOlave
Pollard
10 (22)DeVonta SmithChris OlaveJacobsMark Andrews
11 (23)DK MetcalfWaddleTaylorRhamandre Stevenson
12 (24)Tee HigginsMetcalfMahomes Jacobs

• Patrick Mahomes going 14th overall over at Pro Football Network is a little nuts. But someone does that in every draft. And then Josh Allen goes 20th, in a reactionary move. If you're in a draft like this, take advantage of the skill players falling.

• Mark Andrews is another wild stretch in that PFN league. I checked, and it's a normal league, one quarterback, one tight end and half PPF. 

Round 3

PickESPNYahoo!CBSPFN
1 (25)Chris OlaveHigginsAndrews
Waddle
2 (26)Rhamondre Stevenson
SmithHiggins
Olave
3 (27)Patrick MahomesEtienneJ. AllenHurts
4 (28)Joe MixonHurtsMixon
Higgins
5 (29)Aaron JonesCooperEtienne
Smith
6 (30)Deebo SamuelJacobsHurts
Jackson
7 (31)Travis EtienneHarrisJacksonGibbs
8 (32)Jalen HurtsK. AllenRidleyHall
9 (33)Jahmyr GibbsJonesK. AllenHarris
10 (34)Najee HarrisRidleyMooreMixon
11 (35)Josh AllenJ. AllenGibbsEtienne
12 (36)Keenan AllenBreece HallJeudyRidley


• Jalen Hurts is going to go in this round. He could be another guy who wins you your league — he's basically a quarterback and running back combined in one player.

• There are some pretty boring but reliable options in the third round from Keenan Allen to Amari Cooper. Travis Etienne is getting a lot of love in Jacksonville, living in the high third round.

Round 4

PickESPNYahoo!CBSPFN
1 (37)Lamar JacksonJacksonDobbinsMetcalf
2 (38)Calvin RidleyMixonCooperSamuel
3 (39)AndrewsGibbsWatsonK. Allen
4 (40)Jerry JeudyAndrewsStevensonBurrow
5 (41) Breece HallSamuelDameon PierceCooper
6 (42)Amari CooperTerry McLaurinHopkinsWalker III
7 (43)DJ Moore HockensonSamuelJones
8 (44)Chris GodwinTyler LockettMetcalfHopkins
9 (45)Joe BurrowMiles SandersDrake LondonMattison
10 (46)T.J. HockensonCam AkersJonesJeudy
11 (47)Diontae JohnsonJustin FieldsJohnsonHockenson
12 (48)Rashaad WhiteKenneth Walker IIIHarrisMcLaurin


• Tyler Lockett seems like a stretch here in the fourth round, but he's been one of the most productive touchdown scorers in football over the last five seasons.

• There are a few other stretches on the board here, from Buccaneers running back Rashaad White to all the Jerry Jeudy love following a horrible season from Denver's quarterback Russell Wilson.

Round 5

PickESPNYahoo!CBSPFN
1 (49)Darren WallerJeudyMattisonHerbert
2 (50)Dameon PierceJ.K. DobbinsBurrowDobbins
3 (51)James ConnerKittleSandersD'Andre Swift
4 (52)Mike Evans Chris GodwinWalker IIIAiyuk
5 (53)Christian WatsonDalvin CookFieldsLondon
6 (54)DeAndre HopkinsBurrowHallSanders
7 (55)Justin HerbertHerbertHockensonFields
8 (56)George KittlePierceDavid MontgomeryKittle
9 (57)Kyle PittsDrake LondonHerbertPierce
10 (58)McLaurinDJ MoorePittsTrevor Lawrence
11 (59)Miles SandersMattisonAlvin KamaraMoore
12 (60)Alexander MattisonBrandon AiyukAiyuk
Mike Williams


• Many expect Alex Mattison to be exactly like Dalvin Cook in Minnesota now that he's the alpha dog.

• Someone drafting in PFN has a lot of faith in D'Andre Swift's role with the timesharing Eagles.

The rest of the field

PlayerESPNYahoo!CBSPFN
Justin Fields67th47th53rd55th
Dallas Goedert83rd62nd81st77th
D'Andre Swift85th80th88th51st
Rashaad Penny102nd79th104th97th
Kenny Gainwell155th150th119th188th
Aaron Rodgers116th144th156th128th
First Defense49ers, 148th49ers, 91st

• Just a few random players here that we found interesting. Swift seems to be living in the sixth round with Penny a few rounds after (in most leagues). Kenny Gainwell could be a sleeper pick late in your draft if you believe Shamus Clancy.

• Also keep tabs on Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. Both have the upside to win a league if you take them in the right spot.

