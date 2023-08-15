More Sports:

August 15, 2023

Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2023

A look at some key numbers and figures to help you draft your receiving corps.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Fantasy football
DeVonta-Smith-AJ-Brown-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-Jan-2023.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown (left) and DeVonta Smith are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

There is a ton of luck in fantasy football — to be sure. But there are also some simple pieces of research that can help you put your roster in the best position to win.

Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success. 

We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsMarquise Brown (107)Rondale Moore (56)
Greg Dortch (64)
FalconsDrake London (117)
Mack Hollins (94)Scotty Miller (40)
RavensRashod Bateman (28)
Odell Beckham Jr. (-)Zay Flowers (R)
BillsStefon Diggs (156)Gabriel Davis (93)Khalil Shakir (20)
PanthersAdam Thielen (107)DJ Chark (52)Jonathan Mingo (R)
BearsDJ Moore (118)Darnell Mooney (61)
Chase Claypool (79)
BengalsJa'Marr Chase (134)Tee Higgins (110)Tyler Boyd (83)
BrownsAmari Cooper (132)Elijah Moore (65)
Donovan Peoples-Jones (96)
CowboysCeeDee Lamb (156)
Brandin Cooks (93)
Michael Gallup (74)
BroncosJerry Jeudy (101)Courtland Sutton (109)
Marvin Mims (R)
LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown (146)Jameson Williams* (9)
Marvin Jones (81)
PackersChristian Watson (65)Romeo Doubs (67)Jayden Reed (R)
TexansNico Collins (66)
Robert Woods (91)Noah Brown (74)
ColtsMichael Pittman Jr. (141)
Alec Pierce (78)Isaiah McKenzie (66)
JaguarsChristian Kirk (133)Calvin Ridley (sus)Zay Jones (121)
ChiefsKaDarius Toney (20)Marquez Valdes-Scantling (81)
Skyy Moore (33)
ChargersKeenan Allen (89)Mike Williams (93)Quentin Johnston (R)
RamsCooper Kupp (98)
Van Jefferson (44)
Ben Skowronek (61)
DolphinsTyreek Hill (170)
Jaylen Waddle (117)
Cedric Wilson (18)
VikingsJustin Jefferson (184)Jordan Addison (R)
K.J Osborn (82)
PatriotsJuJu Smith-Schuster (101)DeVante Parker (47)
Kendrick Bourne (48)
SaintsChris Olave (119)
Michael Thomas (22)
 Rashid Shaheed (34)
GiantsIsaiah Hodins (48)Darius Slayton (71)Parris Campbell (91)
JetsGarrett Wilson (147)Corey Davis (64)
Allen Lazard (100)
RaidersDevante Adams (180)Jacobi Meyers (96)
Hunter Renfrow (50)
EaglesA.J. Brown (145)DeVonta Smith (136)
Quez Watkins (51)
SteelersDiontae Johnson (147)George Pickens (84)
Allen Robinson (52)
49ersDeebo Samuel (94)
Brandon Aiyuk (114)Jauan Jennings (56)
SeahawksD.K. Metcalf (141)Tyler Lockett (117)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)
BuccaneersMike Evans (127)Chris Godwin (142)Russell Gage (70)
TitansDeAndre Hopkins (96)Treylon Burks (54)
Kyle Philips (13)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (120)Johan Dotson (61)Curtis Samuel (92)

* Jameson Williams is suspended six games to start the season

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Fantasy football Philadelphia NFL

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police search for suspects after 19-year-old is killed in Cobbs Creek shooting
Cobbs Creek shooting

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

NFL

Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Food & Drink

Taco Bell excludes New Jersey from Taco Tuesday promotion amid trademark fight with Somers Point restaurant
gregory's bar taco tuesday

Arts & Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss memoir, sign books at Parkway Central Library
sheryl lee ralph free library

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved