Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2023

August 15, 2023
There is a ton of luck in fantasy football — to be sure. But there are also some simple pieces of research that can help you put your roster in the best position to win.
Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success.
We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|Marquise Brown (107)
|Rondale Moore (56)
|Greg Dortch (64)
|Falcons
|Drake London (117)
|Mack Hollins (94)
|Scotty Miller (40)
|Ravens
|Rashod Bateman (28)
|Odell Beckham Jr. (-)
|Zay Flowers (R)
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs (156)
|Gabriel Davis (93)
|Khalil Shakir (20)
|Panthers
|Adam Thielen (107)
|DJ Chark (52)
|Jonathan Mingo (R)
|Bears
|DJ Moore (118)
|Darnell Mooney (61)
|Chase Claypool (79)
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase (134)
|Tee Higgins (110)
|Tyler Boyd (83)
|Browns
|Amari Cooper (132)
|Elijah Moore (65)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones (96)
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb (156)
|Brandin Cooks (93)
|Michael Gallup (74)
|Broncos
|Jerry Jeudy (101)
|Courtland Sutton (109)
|Marvin Mims (R)
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (146)
|Jameson Williams* (9)
|Marvin Jones (81)
|Packers
|Christian Watson (65)
|Romeo Doubs (67)
|Jayden Reed (R)
|Texans
|Nico Collins (66)
|Robert Woods (91)
|Noah Brown (74)
|Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr. (141)
|Alec Pierce (78)
|Isaiah McKenzie (66)
|Jaguars
|Christian Kirk (133)
|Calvin Ridley (sus)
|Zay Jones (121)
|Chiefs
|KaDarius Toney (20)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling (81)
|Skyy Moore (33)
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (89)
|Mike Williams (93)
|Quentin Johnston (R)
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp (98)
|Van Jefferson (44)
|Ben Skowronek (61)
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill (170)
|Jaylen Waddle (117)
|Cedric Wilson (18)
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (184)
|Jordan Addison (R)
|K.J Osborn (82)
|Patriots
|JuJu Smith-Schuster (101)
|DeVante Parker (47)
|Kendrick Bourne (48)
|Saints
|Chris Olave (119)
|Michael Thomas (22)
|Rashid Shaheed (34)
|Giants
|Isaiah Hodins (48)
|Darius Slayton (71)
|Parris Campbell (91)
|Jets
|Garrett Wilson (147)
|Corey Davis (64)
|Allen Lazard (100)
|Raiders
|Devante Adams (180)
|Jacobi Meyers (96)
|Hunter Renfrow (50)
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown (145)
|DeVonta Smith (136)
|Quez Watkins (51)
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson (147)
|George Pickens (84)
|Allen Robinson (52)
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel (94)
|Brandon Aiyuk (114)
|Jauan Jennings (56)
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf (141)
|Tyler Lockett (117)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (127)
|Chris Godwin (142)
|Russell Gage (70)
|Titans
|DeAndre Hopkins (96)
|Treylon Burks (54)
|Kyle Philips (13)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (120)
|Johan Dotson (61)
|Curtis Samuel (92)
* Jameson Williams is suspended six games to start the season
