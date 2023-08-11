Fantasy football rankings: The top 15 defense/special teams units for 2023

There's always that one fantasy owner that jumps the gun and takes the first defense. If that's your strategy, more power to you. But without any truly no brainer dominant D's this season, it might be best to hang back and take one last, or stream one based on matchups.

Here's our best effort at ranking the top 15 defenses and special teams units:

Rank Team 1 San Francisco 49ers 2 New York Jets 3 Philadelphia Eagles 4 Dallas Cowboys 5 Buffalo Bills 6 New England Patriots 7 Denver Broncos 8 Baltimore Ravens 9 Pittsburgh Steelers

10 Cincinnati Bengals 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 Miami Dolphins

13 New Orleans Saints 14 Carolina Panthers 15 Tennessee Titans

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

