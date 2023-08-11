More Sports:

August 11, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: The top 15 defense/special teams units for 2023

You probably should just draft a defense based on matchups though...

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Fantasy football
Eagles-49ers-Fred-Warner_012722_USAT Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

The Eagles haven't faced a team like the 49ers yet.

There's always that one fantasy owner that jumps the gun and takes the first defense. If that's your strategy, more power to you. But without any truly no brainer dominant D's this season, it might be best to hang back and take one last, or stream one based on matchups. 

Here's our best effort at ranking the top 15 defenses and special teams units:

RankTeam
1San Francisco 49ers
2New York Jets
3Philadelphia Eagles
4Dallas Cowboys
5Buffalo Bills
6New England Patriots
7Denver Broncos
8Baltimore Ravens
9Pittsburgh Steelers
10Cincinnati Bengals
11Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Miami Dolphins
13New Orleans Saints
14Carolina Panthers
15Tennessee Titans

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Fantasy football Philadelphia Eagles

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

As SEPTA workers begin mandated safety training, riders should expect delays
SEPTA Safety Trainings

Sponsored

Ava Gardner Festival will feature film screenings, a reception, new exhibits and heritage tours
Limited - Ava Gardner Museum at Night

Eagles

Eagles preseason over/unders: Will Marcus Mariota stand out against the Ravens?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Marcus-Mariota-0456.jpg

Books

Questlove writing book about hip-hop history, plans to release it in 2024
Questlove Book Hip Hop History

Festivals

See creepy-crawlies up close during Bug Fest at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences
bug fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved