August 12, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: The top 15 kickers for 2023

If you need a kicker, here's a list for ya.

Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks the ball during practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 6, 2023.

If your league hasn't eliminated the kicker yet, it's a little frustrating how much they can swing a week of fantasy football action.

Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.

Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):

RankKickerTeam
1Justin TuckerBAL
2Harrison ButkerKC
3Tyler BassBUF
4Evan McPhearsonCIN
5Jake Elliott
PHI
6Daniel CarlsonLV
7Younghoe Koo
ATL
8Jason SaundersMIA
9Jason MyersSEA
10Brandon McManus
JAX
11Graham GanoNYG
12Greg ZuerleinNYJ
13Matt Gay
IND
14Wil LitzNO
15Nick FolkNE


Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

