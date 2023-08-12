Fantasy football rankings: The top 15 kickers for 2023

August 12, 2023
If your league hasn't eliminated the kicker yet, it's a little frustrating how much they can swing a week of fantasy football action.
Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.
Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):
|Rank
|Kicker
|Team
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|3
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|4
|Evan McPhearson
|CIN
|5
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|6
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|7
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|8
|Jason Saunders
|MIA
|9
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|10
|Brandon McManus
|JAX
|11
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|12
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|13
|Matt Gay
|IND
|14
|Wil Litz
|NO
|15
|Nick Folk
|NE
