Fantasy football rankings: The top 15 kickers for 2023

If your league hasn't eliminated the kicker yet, it's a little frustrating how much they can swing a week of fantasy football action.

Who among us hasn't had a five point lead and our opponent has just their kicker left on Monday Night Football? Oh the drama.

Here's a look at who to consider taking with the last pick in your draft (because no one in their right mind should be taking one any sooner):

Rank Kicker Team 1 Justin Tucker BAL 2 Harrison Butker KC 3 Tyler Bass BUF 4 Evan McPhearson CIN 5 Jake Elliott

PHI 6 Daniel Carlson LV 7 Younghoe Koo

ATL 8 Jason Saunders MIA 9 Jason Myers SEA 10 Brandon McManus

JAX 11 Graham Gano NYG 12 Greg Zuerlein NYJ 13 Matt Gay

IND 14 Wil Litz NO 15 Nick Folk NE





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

