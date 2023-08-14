More Sports:

August 14, 2023

Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Fantasy football
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

D’Andre Swift #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles performs a drill during practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 6, 2023.

When prepping for your fantasy football draft, it's easy to overthink sometimes. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined.To help, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 14:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsJames ConnerKeaontay Ingram
FalconsBijan RobinsonCordarrelle Patterson
Tyler Allgeier
RavensJ.K. DobbinsJustice Hill
Gus Edwards
BillsJames Cook
Damien Harris
PanthersMiles Sanders
Chuba Hubbard
BearsKhalil Herbert
D'Onta Foreman
BengalsJoe MixonChris Evans
BrownsNick ChubbJerome Ford
CowboysTony Pollard
Malik Davis
BroncosJavonte WilliamsSamaje Perine
LionsJahmyr GibbsDavid Montgomery
PackersAaron JonesAJ Dillon
TexansDameon PierceDevin Singletary
ColtsJonathan Taylor*
Zack Moss
JaguarsTravis Etienne
Tank Bigbsy
ChiefsIsiah PachecoJerick McKinnon
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
ChargersAustin EkelerJoshua Kelley
Isaiah Spiller
RamsCam AkersKyren Williams
DolphinsRaheem Mostert
Josh Wilson
De'Von Achane
VikingsAlexander Mattison 
Ty Chandler
PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Ty Montgomery
SaintsAlvin Kamara^Jamaal Williams
GiantsSaquan BarkleyMatt Breida
JetsBreece HallMichael Carter
Zonovan Knight
RaidersJosh JacobsZamir White
EaglesD'Andre SwiftRashaad Penny
Kenny Gainwell
SteelersNajee HarrisJaylen Warren
49ersChristian McCaffreyElijah Mitchell
SeahawksKenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
BuccaneersRachaad White
Chase Edmonds
TitansDerrick Henry Tyjae Spears
WashingtonBrian Robinson
Antonio Gibson

*Jonathan Taylor is currently demanding a trade from the Colts
^Alvin Kamara is suspended for three games to start the season

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Fantasy football Philadelphia Rashaad Penny Kenny Gainwell D'Andre Swift

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Gunman arrested after a shooting at a popular water park in Camden County
Clementon Splash World water park

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

NFL

Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Food & Drink

Dunkin' partnering with a brewery to release spiked drink line
Dunkin Spiked coffee

Food & Drink

Hot dog cooking competition at Royal Boucherie pits Philly's chefs against one another
Royal Boucherie Hot Dogs

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved