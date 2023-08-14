Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023

August 14, 2023
When prepping for your fantasy football draft, it's easy to overthink sometimes. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.
Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.
Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined.To help, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 14:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|James Conner
|Keaontay Ingram
|Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Tyler Allgeier
|Ravens
|J.K. Dobbins
|Justice Hill
Gus Edwards
|Bills
|James Cook
|Damien Harris
|Panthers
|Miles Sanders
|Chuba Hubbard
|Bears
|Khalil Herbert
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Chris Evans
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Jerome Ford
|Cowboys
|Tony Pollard
|Malik Davis
|Broncos
|Javonte Williams
|Samaje Perine
|Lions
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|David Montgomery
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|AJ Dillon
|Texans
|Dameon Pierce
|Devin Singletary
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor*
|Zack Moss
|Jaguars
|Travis Etienne
|Tank Bigbsy
|Chiefs
|Isiah Pacheco
|Jerick McKinnon
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Joshua Kelley
Isaiah Spiller
|Rams
|Cam Akers
|Kyren Williams
|Dolphins
|Raheem Mostert
|Josh Wilson
De'Von Achane
|Vikings
|Alexander Mattison
|Ty Chandler
|Patriots
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Ty Montgomery
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara^
|Jamaal Williams
|Giants
|Saquan Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Jets
|Breece Hall
|Michael Carter
Zonovan Knight
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Zamir White
|Eagles
|D'Andre Swift
|Rashaad Penny
Kenny Gainwell
|Steelers
|Najee Harris
|Jaylen Warren
|49ers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Elijah Mitchell
|Seahawks
|Kenneth Walker III
|Zach Charbonnet
|Buccaneers
|Rachaad White
|Chase Edmonds
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
| Tyjae Spears
|Washington
|Brian Robinson
|Antonio Gibson
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports