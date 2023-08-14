Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023

When prepping for your fantasy football draft, it's easy to overthink sometimes. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined.To help, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 14:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals James Conner Keaontay Ingram Falcons Bijan Robinson Cordarrelle Patterson

Tyler Allgeier Ravens J.K. Dobbins Justice Hill

Gus Edwards Bills James Cook

Damien Harris

Panthers Miles Sanders

Chuba Hubbard Bears Khalil Herbert

D'Onta Foreman Bengals Joe Mixon Chris Evans Browns Nick Chubb Jerome Ford Cowboys Tony Pollard

Malik Davis Broncos Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Lions Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery

Packers Aaron Jones AJ Dillon

Texans Dameon Pierce Devin Singletary

Colts Jonathan Taylor*

Zack Moss Jaguars Travis Etienne

Tank Bigbsy Chiefs Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chargers Austin Ekeler Joshua Kelley

Isaiah Spiller Rams Cam Akers Kyren Williams

Dolphins Raheem Mostert

Josh Wilson

De'Von Achane

Vikings Alexander Mattison

Ty Chandler Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson

Ty Montgomery Saints Alvin Kamara^ Jamaal Williams Giants Saquan Barkley Matt Breida Jets Breece Hall Michael Carter

Zonovan Knight Raiders Josh Jacobs Zamir White Eagles D'Andre Swift Rashaad Penny

Kenny Gainwell Steelers Najee Harris Jaylen Warren 49ers Christian McCaffrey Elijah Mitchell

Seahawks Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

Buccaneers Rachaad White

Chase Edmonds Titans Derrick Henry Tyjae Spears

Washington Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson



*Jonathan Taylor is currently demanding a trade from the Colts

^Alvin Kamara is suspended for three games to start the season

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

