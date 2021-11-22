Fantasy football injuries: The latest on CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Lamar Jackson and more

Fantasy stars in Week 11 stayed healthy, for the most part, but there are a few important injuries to key guys to keep an eye on as you prepare your lineup and roster decisions for next week — ranging from Lamar Jackson to Ceedee Lamb to Jordan Howard.

With just two teams on byes (the Chiefs and Cardinals), getting a good team together shouldn't be as big a struggle as in some weeks past — but we are still here to help fantasy football team owners.

Here's an updated look at some of the latest injuries to players who will effect fantasy football leagues this week:

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Lamb left late in Dallas' loss to the Chiefs Sunday, with a concussion possible. He'll likely be held in the NFL's protocol for some period of time this week, a short one for the Cowboys ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup. His owners should keep an eye on his progress, as well as that of teammate Amari Cooper who missed the game due to COVID issues — he is expected to miss Thursday's game too. If Lamb is out, the Cowboys could be relying on Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and not much else at WR.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

The Titans could be missing their second superstar skill player once again, as Brown exited his team's loss this weekend with a chest and hand injury. If he is able to go next week, he will still be a bit banged up and might be someone to avoid against the New England defense. If he misses a little time, the Titans won't have much to offer by way of talented and reliable wide receivers for fantasy purposes. Keep an eye on how bad his injuries are midweek.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears

Another quarterback issue for the poor Bears arose Sunday, with their rookie sustaining an injury to his ribs that did not allow him to return. Reports say he went to the hospital after the game to have everything checked out throughly. Andy Dalton could get his first start since Week 5 if Fields has anything serious.

Michael Carter, RB, Jets

The rookie Carter has been coming on in recent weeks as the team's clear top running back, but an ankle injury Sunday could stymie that, depending on its severity. Without him, New York would likely go back to some combination of Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman on the ground.

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles

Another running back who has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, Howard left Sunday's win in Philly with a knee injury. The setback happened to coincide with the return of Miles Sanders from injury, and any Howard absence would lead to more touches for Sanders, who had a decent game in his Week 11 return (aside from some fumble issues) and would make Boston Scott or Kenny Gainwell relevant running backs again.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

After getting eight targets Sunday, Boyd was seen struggling a bit on the sideline and was given an IV and taken into the locker room. It hasn't been revealed just what went wrong for the wideout in Week 11 but he may start the week limited or miss practice time. Keep an eye on his status.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson was a surprise scratch this past Sunday with an illness that is described as "non-COVID." Obviously this is a situation worth monitoring, but the hope is, as with most illnesses, he'll be back on his feet and on the field in Week 12.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

Another Baltimore star was a somewhat surprising scratch in Week 11, as Brown missed action with a thigh injury. The extent of his injury is unknown but it's another setback that his fantasy owners will need to keep tabs on.

