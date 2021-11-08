More Sports:

November 08, 2021

Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Zack Moss and more

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
122020KylerMurray Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The fact that we are spending more time updating previously injured players who are close to making their returns than we are breaking down new injuries is a good sign from the week that was.

While there were plenty of players who went down with minor setbacks and concussions this week, there weren't any huge, fantasy-altering injuries (like Derrick Henry this time last week) and that's a positive thing.

Still, with another week ahead, staying abreast of everything out there on the following injured stars is monumentally important — and why we've documented the latest news on them below. Take a look... 

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

Murray was a game-time decision Sunday and obviously the decision was that he was unfit to play. He did not participate in practice all week so he was probably doubtful all along. His fantasy owners are hoping that taking a week off has helped his ankle, and that he will see the practice field midweek this week. Keep an eye on his status.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

Also keep an eye on Hopkins' status, as he missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury that continues to nag. If he suits up in practice this week it will be a sign he will be returning in Week 10.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

The start to Sunday's convincing win over the 49ers wasn't great for Arizona, which saw Edmonds hurt his ankle and limp off the field after the first play from scrimmage. He joined Murray and Hopkins on the sidelines. The news isn't good on Edmonds, who could miss some significant time. 

James Conner will obviously start without Edmonds, and Eno Benjamin will be the No. 2.

Devontae Booker, RB, Giants

Booker hurt his hip Sunday but down-played the ailment after the game. He's been a serviceable running back for fantasy purposes, but his injury may not matter in Week 11 if Saquon Barkley makes his return as expected following New York's bye

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

The above duo combined for 25 carries for the Pats in their win over Carolina Sunday before each was knocked out with a head injury and entered into the concussion protocol. Their status' could be up in the air this week, and if they miss time Brandon Bolden appears to be the next man up as far as fantasy relevance goes. 

Mike White, Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

It's weird to list two quarterbacks on the same team in the same entry in our injury update here, but both White and Wilson are expected to be back in practice for the Jets this week. Will their first-round pick be ready, or will they roll with the flash-in-the-pan star of last week in White? Neither is probably worth starting in Week 10 against the Bills anyway, but it's worth monitoring.

Zack Moss, RB, Bills

The Bills were embarrassed by the Jaguars Sunday, and may be missing Moss in the near future as he exited the loss with a concussion. He'll be in the protocol this week, but Devin Singletary owners should be ready to fire him him if Moss is out.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Tagovailoa was a last-minute scratch on Sunday with a finger and rib injury. With a quick turnaround before Miami's Thursday night game in a few days, his status could be up in the air for most of the week again. Keep an eye on his practice regiment if you plan to start him.

James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

Robinson missed Week 9's surprise win but he is fully expected to be back as the Jags RB1 in Week 10.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Lawrence exited briefly with a lower ankle injury but was able to re-enter the game and push through it. He may carry an injury designation this week but should be okay next week.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game
110721JustinHerbert

Sponsored

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment
Independence Blue Cross Headquarters - Open Enrollment Period

Sponsored

Why stretching is so important — especially as we age
Purchased - Senior woman stretching in the park

Government

Pennsylvania now allowing businesses to expand space for outdoor cocktail service
Pennsylvania outdoors cocktail service

Movies

Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media festival returns with in person and virtual screenings
PJFM Wet Dog

Holidays

Assembly opens seasonal Alpine Heights Rooftop Lounge
Assembly Ski Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved