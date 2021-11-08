Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Zack Moss and more

The fact that we are spending more time updating previously injured players who are close to making their returns than we are breaking down new injuries is a good sign from the week that was.

While there were plenty of players who went down with minor setbacks and concussions this week, there weren't any huge, fantasy-altering injuries (like Derrick Henry this time last week) and that's a positive thing.

Still, with another week ahead, staying abreast of everything out there on the following injured stars is monumentally important — and why we've documented the latest news on them below. Take a look...

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

Murray was a game-time decision Sunday and obviously the decision was that he was unfit to play. He did not participate in practice all week so he was probably doubtful all along. His fantasy owners are hoping that taking a week off has helped his ankle, and that he will see the practice field midweek this week. Keep an eye on his status.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

Also keep an eye on Hopkins' status, as he missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury that continues to nag. If he suits up in practice this week it will be a sign he will be returning in Week 10.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

The start to Sunday's convincing win over the 49ers wasn't great for Arizona, which saw Edmonds hurt his ankle and limp off the field after the first play from scrimmage. He joined Murray and Hopkins on the sidelines. The news isn't good on Edmonds, who could miss some significant time.

James Conner will obviously start without Edmonds, and Eno Benjamin will be the No. 2.

Devontae Booker, RB, Giants

Booker hurt his hip Sunday but down-played the ailment after the game. He's been a serviceable running back for fantasy purposes, but his injury may not matter in Week 11 if Saquon Barkley makes his return as expected following New York's bye.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

The above duo combined for 25 carries for the Pats in their win over Carolina Sunday before each was knocked out with a head injury and entered into the concussion protocol. Their status' could be up in the air this week, and if they miss time Brandon Bolden appears to be the next man up as far as fantasy relevance goes.

Mike White, Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

It's weird to list two quarterbacks on the same team in the same entry in our injury update here, but both White and Wilson are expected to be back in practice for the Jets this week. Will their first-round pick be ready, or will they roll with the flash-in-the-pan star of last week in White? Neither is probably worth starting in Week 10 against the Bills anyway, but it's worth monitoring.

Zack Moss, RB, Bills

The Bills were embarrassed by the Jaguars Sunday, and may be missing Moss in the near future as he exited the loss with a concussion. He'll be in the protocol this week, but Devin Singletary owners should be ready to fire him him if Moss is out.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins



Tagovailoa was a last-minute scratch on Sunday with a finger and rib injury. With a quick turnaround before Miami's Thursday night game in a few days, his status could be up in the air for most of the week again. Keep an eye on his practice regiment if you plan to start him.

James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

Robinson missed Week 9's surprise win but he is fully expected to be back as the Jags RB1 in Week 10.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Lawrence exited briefly with a lower ankle injury but was able to re-enter the game and push through it. He may carry an injury designation this week but should be okay next week.

