Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce, Deebo Samuel and more

The regular season (for most if not all fantasy leagues) is over and it's playoff time. Did an injury in Week 14 cost you a spot?

Are you concerned that a currently injured skill player could hurt you in the first round?

Or are you just awesome and sitting on a bye week for Week 15?

Regardless, keeping up with the walking wounded in the NFL is an imperative if your team is still alive and kicking it.

As we do every week, here's a brief rundown at the most fantasy football-relevant injuries from the week that was:

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

The Niners are snake bitten. A high ankle sprain knocked Samuel out of the Niners' blowout win in Week 14 and he's going to miss a few games, potentially the rest of the regular season. It sounds like the team is optimistic that he can return for the postseason, but that doesn't help his fantasy managers.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Is Jacobs in the running for fantasy football MVP this year? He's been on an absolute tear — and has been run into the ground in recent weeks. Not surprisingly, he hurt himself — his pinky finger back on Thursday night. He returned after the injury was sustained but the team is running more tests this week. Watch him in practice this week, as his status could be up in the air.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Well this one sucked. Fantasy managers were delighted to see Higgins active Sunday, only for the team to hold him out the entire game as he works back from a hamstring injury. Gamesmanship? Perhaps. Here's hoping he actually plays in Week 15.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

We'll highlight the other Bengals injured wideout here. Boyd dislocated his finger Sunday, and didn't return. His injury is being called a "week-to-week issue.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Walker's status for Thursday Night Football this week is still unknown, but the rookie missed Week 14 with an ankle injury. This one could go either way so beware of his status all week.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

Another rookie running back has injury concerns this week, as Pierce exited Houston's loss in Dallas with an ankle injury. He was seen limping and later with tape on the leg, and there is a chance he does not see the field next weekend.

Jeff Wilson, RB, Dolphins

Wilson hurt his hip early on Sunday Night and did not return. His status could change throughout the week depending on how serious the injury is.

Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

If you had Wilson as your every week starter, chances are you are not still alive in your fantasy league. Still, his concussion Sunday night will have a fantasy impact, and his absence could extend to next week depending on how bad his head injury is. Brett Rypien is the backup in Denver.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson's relatively minor knee injury is expected to keep him out until Week 16. Things could change, but be prepared with another starting QB this week.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

Pickett left with a concussion Sunday and didn't return. He'll work his way through the protocol this week.

