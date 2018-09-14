Fantasy football: Start Chris Godwin, sit Amari Cooper and more Week 2 sit/start advice

If you're anything like us, you've already looked at your line up for Week 2 four times and are back and forth on quite a few players. Here is our suggestion for one player at each position to sit, and to start prior to Sunday's upcoming action.

Of course, we don't to tell you to start Rob Gronkowski or Ezekiel Elliott — so we tried to look at some less obvious choices. Here are our picks:

Start: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Mahomes just has too many weapons and too good an arm not to be a fantasy darling this year. We are jumping the gun (probably) and saying he's more or less an automatic start each week. He'll face a Steelers defense up against its first test a week after throwing four touchdown passes against the Chargers.

Sit: Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

Even if the Titans' mobile QB is healthy and plays in Week 2, he won't be at 100 percent, and will have to get away from Jadaveon Clowney, JJ Watt and the rest of Houston's pass rush. Stay away from him this week.

Start: Corey Clement, RB, Eagles

Darren Sproles has a hamstring injury, and it appears he won't be playing on Sunday. Clement could not only see more touches on third down and as a pass catcher, he also could get the nod in special teams — a potential extra few points depending on your league's scoring. Philly will likely run the ball a lot in the Florida heat.

Sit: Derek Henry, RB, Titans

Another offensive player from Tennessee to steer clear of — he lost a lot of touches to Dion Lewis (nearly 2-to-1) and looked awful when he did get the ball he had 11 touches for 31 yards.

Start: Chris Godwin, WR, Bucs

If DeSean Jackson isn't cleared from his concussion, Godwin will be the No. 1 against an Eagles defense that gives up yardage to wideouts. And even if Jackson does play, Godwin showed he is productive in the slot — he had 41 yards and a score in Week 1.

Sit: Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

Whether it was Jon Gruden's play calling, Derek Carr's decision making or a less than 100 percent Cooper in Week 1, the Raiders receiver hasn't shown enough to have much confidence from fantasy owners. If you can, bench him against the Broncos.

Start: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Kittle is looking more and more like the go-to guy for Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco and a reliable option at tight end with a high floor.

Sit: Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks

After exploding for 100 yards in Week 1 and emerging as one of the biggest pick ups this week, he may be a wait and see start this week against the Bears as owners try and determine if he will be a consistent producer.

