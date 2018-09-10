Fantasy football Week 2 injuries: Updates on Aaron Rodgers, Doug Baldwin, Devonta Freeman and more

What will you notice when you scroll down to read about the biggest injury news for fantasy footballers after Week 1? The names. Big names like Aaron Rodgers, Devonta Freeman, Leonard Fournette and even Le'Veon Bell — granted due to a hold out — are question marks as the season continues on.

Here's what we know right now:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

What a sight it was Sunday night, as Rodgers not only trotted back on the field after leaving in the second quarter with a knee injury, but also led an improbable 20-point comeback to beat the Bears. Clearly, Rodgers can still play — but he's also not 100 percent mobile. No hard information is expected until Wednesday, when Rodgers is slated to address the media.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

The Falcons running back left the season opener against the Eagles with a knee injury, increasing the work load of Tevin Coleman‚ but a report from Ian Rapoport confirms the injury is not serious and he should be fine to play in Week 2.

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks

The Seahawks top wideout will likely miss some time as he was diagnosed with an MCL strain Sunday. Seattle coach Pete Carroll did call it a "little" strain, which implies he'll be back at some point.

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers

It's never good to see your tight end wearing a boot on his foot, so owners of Olsen may be hitting the waiver wire this week. He will be reexamined later this week but he will surely miss a little time.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Fournette is another fantasy star who didn't finish his opening game Sunday, but Jags head coach Doug Marrone said he's "pretty optimistic" about Fournette's hamstring injury, Jaguars.com reports. Even still, a handcuff with T.J. Yeldon (if he's available on the wire) may be a safe move.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Reports that Wentz may miss all of September were walked back earlier this week, with news breaking that he could be ready to debut sometime soon after looking good in practice prior to the Eagles win against the Falcons. More will be known later in the week.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

Bell obviously didn't play in the Steelers bizarre tie with the Browns Sunday. Will he be suiting up anytime soon? Adam Schefter reported on the status of his holdout, saying, "multiple sources around the league believe that (the running back) will join the Steelers sometime before the end of September."

DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers

Jackson had a huge game in an upset win for Tampa Sunday, but left the game with a concussion. His availability to play in Week 2 against Philly is unknown.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

It might be time to hit the waiver wire for a new QB if you have Mariota, as an elbow injury paired with a bad showing in Week 1 are not a good sign for his productiveness this season.

