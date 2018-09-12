Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up Phillip Lindsay, Geronimo Allison for Week 2

Many argue it's in-season decisions, like who to sit and start or who to pick up on the waiver wire that really separates the fantasy football pros from the novices.

Whether it be due to an injury, to lack of performance or to emerging players, knowing who to pick up off of free agency us a key part of winning in fantasy football. Here's a look at eight players to make a bid for if you have the room this week:

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

Carson Wentz will be out for at least one more week, so Foles will get the start in Tampa. Why would you want Foles — especially after an ugly showing in Week 1? Well Drew Brees threw for 423 yards against a Buccaneers defense last week that allowed 40 points. If Foles can get a little more confidence and comfort in this game, he could put up decent numbers.

Case Keenum, QB, Broncos

If Foles scares you, Keenum is another tried and true veteran facing a bad defense. The Raiders allowed the Rams to go hog-wild in the second half Monday and after a short week could allow Keenum to do some damage as well. The former Viking threw for 300 yards against the Seahawks last week.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos

Lindsay and fantasy darling Royce Freeman each had 15 carries in the Broncos opener, which was a surprise for many. Lindsay also scored a touchdown. With that kind of rep distribution, Lindsay is a smart pick-up-and-see candidate for Week 2.

Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

With Marlon Mack close to returning, one of the aforementioned two is likely to earn the No. 2 reps and this week's game will be the proving ground. In Week 1, Wilkins led the Colts with 14 carries for 40 yards and while taking 56 percent of reps on offense. Hines, got nine targets, catching seven of them for 33 yards. If this continues, Hines could become a valuable PPR RB.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

DeSean Jackson had a monster game against the Saints, but suffered a concussion and may miss the Eagles in Week 2, which opens the door for another speedster, second year wideout Chris Godwin. The young receiver is emerging as a future stud alongside Mike Evans. He had 41 yards and a score while taking the field more than 69 percent of the time. He needs to be owned in every league.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers



Aaron Rodgers likes to pick favorites. Jordy Nelson got the treatment, so did Randall Cobb and Devante Adams. Based on last week in Chicago, it may be Allison's turn. He looks to be the Packers No. 3 receiver and he was on the field for just around 70 percent of snaps last Sunday. He caught five of his eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. If Rodgers stays healthy, Allison will be valuable.

Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks

The previously unknown Seahawks tight end had a 100-yard game in Week 1. Whether that continues is anyone's guess, but an injury to Doug Baldwin — taking away Russell Wilson's favorite target — opens things up for more from Dissly, or from veteran Brandon Marshall.

