Fantasy football waivers: Pick up Carson Wentz, Nelson Agholor, Giants defense this week

Week 12 makes for a bit of an interesting mirage for fantasy football players.

There are still two teams who have yet to have their bye weeks, but with Thanksgiving this coming Thursday, the entire slate of 32 teams will be in action, with the final two teams resting for Week 13.





Which means that for the first time since Week 3, there is a lot less urgency on the waiver wire, as fantasy team owners should have a handful of back ups ready to step in if needed.

But, with COVID outbreaks in a handful of locker rooms already threatening to cost some key fantasy performers a week of action — like J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Adam Thielen — and the usual curse of injuries, the wire may be useful after all.

Here's a look at a player (or three) at each position we recommend targeting or spending whatever you have left from your FAAB on.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. Seahawks)

Wentz is available in almost all fantasy leagues and for good reason. No quarterback has turned the ball over more than he has this season, and with his early scrambling production down to nearly nothing, his value as a fantasy quarterback couldn't be lower. But, he is getting a boost this week. The Eagles will play on Monday night, and are actually undefeated in prime time this season. They are also facing a Seahawks defense which has been absolutely abysmal against the pass. If Wentz is ever going to post a respectable fantasy football total, it will be in Week 12. If you need a streaming option, he's worth a gamble.

Also consider: Phillip Rivers, Colts; Daniel Jones, Giants

Running back

Gus Edwards, Ravens (vs. Steelers)

Edwards is a very valuable item if he's available on waivers. After being just one third of a three-headed running attack for most of the season, the two RBs ahead of Edwards on the Baltimore depth chart (Dobbins and Ingram) are likely out on Thursday due of COVID issues. Which means it will be the Edwards show — with perhaps a little Justice Hill sprinkled in. He's worth a big FAAB bid.

Also consider: James White, Patriots; Frank Gore, Jets

Wide receiver

Nelson Agholor, Raiders (vs. Falcons)

Agholor has no doubt had a renaissance of sorts with the Raiders, and has fast become a downfield threat for Derek Carr with 448 yards and six touchdowns so far the season. On the fantasy side of things, he's been inconsistently consistent. Agholor has caught a touchdown in every other week over the last seven weeks. He's eclipsed 12 fantasy points (.5 PPR) five times in 10 games and while he is hit or miss, at this point in the fantasy season he is worth being on more than 16.5% of rosters (via ESPN).

Also consider: K.J. Hamler, Broncos; Willie Snead, Ravens

Tight end

Jordan Atkins, Texans (vs. Lions)

There is a good combination of factors for Atkins heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving day game. First, Atkins had six targets and made five catches for 83 yards last week, so the momentum is there. Second, two of Houston's wide receivers — Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills — are likely to miss Week 12's game opening up more targets for the tight end. And finally, on a short week, a tight end as a safety valve is a sensible expectation. If you need a tight end streamer, grab Atkins for this one.

Also consider: Richard Rodgers, Eagles; Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

Defense to stream

Giants (vs Bengals)

After Joe Burrow's season-ending ACL injury, the Bengals offense is not likely to be super impressive with Ryan Finley under center. Fire up the Giants if you can, as they should have an advantage in Week 12.

Also consider: Cowboys (vs. Washington), Texans (vs. Lions)

