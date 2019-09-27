Fantasy football Week 4 injuries: The latest on Melvin Gordon, Devin Singletary, Julian Edelman and others

Week 4 brings with it a long list of injuries with a bevy of key players looking to be gametime decisions this weekend. These are the times that bring out the best fantasy football players. Attentiveness and preparedness are attributes that can win these tough weeks in the middle of season.

As we always do, here's a look at the current status of several big names in fantasy — plus Melvin Gordon, who isn't injured but is another star player whose Sunday fate is yet unknown.

Take a look:

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

Did you draft Melvin Gordon much too highly while he was in mid holdout last month? Did your fellow fantasy football teammates ridicule you for it? Well, it looks like it's about to pay off. While initial reports are Gordon won't be playing this upcoming week, he has reported to the team and looks like he's done holding out. Justin Jackson, the back up to Austin Ekeler, is limited in practice with a calf issue, and if he isn't ready to play in Week 4 it looks like there is actually an outside chance Gordon may play a bit. Week 5, though, looks to be a pretty safe bet for Gordon's return.

Julan Edelman, WR, Patriots

Edelman exited the Pats Week 3 win with an injury to his chest and rib area and didn't return (likely as a precaution). However, the injury looks like it is still lingering and the wideout has been a limited participant in practices this week. The odds seem in his favor, but be prepared for Edelman to be sidelined before Sunday's game just in case.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

Singletary missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury but he's worked his way back into playing shape this week and has finally reemerged in practice (in a limited capacity) after exiting Week 2's game against the Giants. Singletary will likely be a gameday decision so his fantasy owners need to keep an eye on his status before Buffalo plays New England Sunday.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

A quick update on a top 4 fantasy player in Barkley, who was ruled out for 4-8 weeks this past Sunday with an ankle injury. After getting some expert advice, the second year pro doesn't appear to need surgery — a good sign that he'll mend on time and be back on the field at some point during the season's second half. Wayne Gallman probably went for a lot of money in your waiver auction — and it looks like for now at least he will be the team's starting running back.

Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs

While Singletary fantasy owners have something to be optimistic about, Williams looks like he is going to be ruled out for Week 4. His replacements Darwin Thompson, LeSean McCoy and Darrell Williams are no doubt already rostered. Another note: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will be out this week as well.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Godwin had monster Weeks 1 and 2 this season before a down week vs. the Giants last Sunday. He has a hip injury bad enough that it's kept him sidelined all week long. If he is unable to suit up and practice this weekend he will be inactive on Sunday, a big blow to his fantasy owners. Have an alternative lined up just in case.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins

In the midst of a breakout rookie campaign, McLaurin has been limited all week in practice with a hamstring issue. When asked if he'd be missing Week 4's bout against the Giants, Washington head coach Jay Gruden replied "I sure hope not."

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

More bad news on a key skill player, as the Colts top wideout continues to sit out practices with a quad injury. If Hilton is unable to play this week, Zach Pascal may be worth a look if he's available on waivers.

Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers

If there was any doubt about the seriousness of McDonald's shoulder injury — one that has kept him out of practice all week — it seems clear he is hurt pretty badly, as the team traded for Nick Vannett this week. While Vannett is probably not a surefire waiver pick up at this point it'll be interesting to see how involved he is in the offense. He may be worth some attention next week.

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers

Add Olsen to the long list of questionable players limited in practice this week. He's touch and go for Week 4 as he fights off a back injury.

Delanie Walker, TE, Titans

The tight end corps are looking mighty thin as another one — Walker now — is missing practice due to a knee injury. Have a back up plan.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Penny was a surprise inactive last week who appears to be close to over a hamstring injury as he's been a participant — albeit limited — in practice this week. He will probably be a gametime decision.

Amari Cooper, WR Cowboys

Cooper hurt his ankle in practice this week and will be another player with a status determined pregame. "We're hopeful he'll be ready to go as the week goes on," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Thursday..

Calvin Ridley, WR, Ito Smith, RB, Falcons

A pair of Atlanta No. 2 options look to be 50/50 to suit up this weekend, as Ridley and Smith were each limited participants in practice this week. Ridley has a hip injury while Smith is dealing with a concussion. Both are worth keeping close tabs on as kickoff approaches Sunday.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Andrews is fast becoming a reliable option at a difficult position for fantasy owners, but he's missed practice this week with a foot injury. Be prepared for the tight end to miss Baltimore's Week 4 game with a second option.

Danny Amendola, WR, Lions

The shifty wideout has been out of practice this week with an injury in his chest area. His replacement in the slot won't be worth starting but if he misses Week 4, it'll likely mean a bit more by way of opportunities for Kenny Galloday and Marvin Jones.

