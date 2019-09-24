More Sports:

September 24, 2019

Fantasy football: Pick up Wayne Gallman, Diontae Johnson on waivers ahead of Week 4

By Evan Macy
Is Daniel Jones the real deal?

Injuries are piling up and are becoming costly nuances as fantasy football reaches its fourth week. However, these can also present opportunities for attentive team owners.

Here's a look at a player (or two) from each position to target on waivers this week:

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Jones had probably the best NFL debut of any rookie quarterback ever, throwing for 336 yards, and scoring four total touchdowns (two with his legs). The schedule provides another palette for a potentially impressive performance in Week 4, as the revitalized Giants face the Redskins. If you need QB help, this is probably the best price you'll get for Daniel Jones stock. 

One other note — if you are in fact on the Danny Dimes train — Golden Tate comes out of his suspension in Week 5, so making a move for him this week isn't a bad idea.

Honorable mention: Kyle Allen, Panthers, Matthew Stafford, Lions

Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants

As much as we wish we could avoid doubling up on the Giants this week, with Saquon Barkley slated to miss 4-8 weeks with a high ankle sprain, Gallman becomes a starting running back and those are in very short supply. Nabbing Gallman is a no brainer for Barkley owners as well as those needing help at RB. 

Honorable mention: Jamall Williams, Packers; Darrel Williams, Chiefs; Justin Jackson, Chargers

Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

The face of the Steelers continues to change, as the team made a clear statement with keeping Donte Moncrief out as a healthy scratch last week, allowing the rookie wideout from Toledo to shine. He had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 and figures to stay in the mix as a trusted option for fellow rookie QB Mason Rudolph.

Honorable mention: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs; D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins

There aren't many great options at tight end at this point (unless by some chance Will Dissly is still available). But with Jordan Reed looking out again due to concussion issues, Davis is the top tight end in Washington and should get some targets against the Giants in Week 3. 

A tight end note — keep an eye on Chris Herndon, who is still serving a six-game suspension. It's almost time to pick him up and stash him if he's available.

Honorable mention: Dawson Knox, Bills

Defense to stream: Colts (vs Raiders)

The Raiders have given up seven QB sacks and don't have a ton of firepower on offense,  so if you can't stream whatever defense is facing the Dolphins this week (which is the Chargers), Indy is a good play.

