Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up Nelson Agholor, Frank Gore, Will Dissly for Week 3

Injuries hit hard this week at every fantasy position. Before the waiver wire deadline passes in your fantasy football league, be sure to put in claims for the following players — one from each position — should you have a need.

These are players that should be available (at least for now) in most leagues. Take a look:

Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (vs. Giants)

With the losses of Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger to injury (out for six weeks and the entire season, respectively), there is a need for a quarterback now. And if you're unwilling to roll with Teddy Bridgewater or Mason Rudolph, perhaps going with Winston against the lowly Giants is a good move. Winston has been off to a rocky start (2 TD to 3 INT) but the makings are there for breakout performances from Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in Week 3.

Bonus: Daniel Jones is starting this week for the Giants — and is obviously available in pretty much every league. He looked great in the preseason, for what it's worth, so procure him at your own risk.

Frank Gore, RB, Bills (vs. Bengals)

Gore is owned in just 13% of leagues, but could get a big workload with Devin Singletary potentially out for Buffalo's Week 3 game. He already has gotten plenty of touches — 30 carries for 88 yards and a TD — through two games and he's a pretty safe pick up at RB if you need someone who has a relatively high floor (but probably a low ceiling too).

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles (vs. Lions)

It seems doubtful that Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) will both be good to go in Week 3 following each sustaining injuries early against the Falcons. The same could be said for Dallas Goedert, also nursing a calf injury that could keep him out this coming Sunday. This combines to make Agholor, more or less, Carson Wentz' No. 2 receiving option in Week 3 alongside Zach Ertz. Agholor is worth picking up (he is available in 90% of leagues) while monitoring the situation with his teammate's availability. Should both or one of them miss time, Agholor is a veteran who has played a lot with Wentz and had 11 targets (for eight catches, 107 yards and a touchdown) last week.

Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks (vs. Saints)

Russell Wilson and Dissly connected for two touchdowns last week, as Wilson has a resurgent season for Seattle. There looks to be a favorable match up against New Orleans this coming week — and in a sport that lacks many solid tight end streamers, Dissly is a good play, owned in just 3% of leagues.

Cowboys D/ST (vs. Dolphins)

The Cowboys play the Dolphins this week. Not much else needs to be said. If Dallas' defense is on the waiver wire, pick it up.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports