August 22, 2022

Fantasy football wide receivers: Every target, depth chart and starter for 2022

Targets are important when drafting a wide receiver

By Evan Macy
If a wide receiver has a ton of touchdowns one season, it will like boost their fantasy ADP heading into the following season. But touchdowns are kind of random, and based on luck.

The real predictor of how much opportunity a wide receiver could get when preparing for a fantasy draft is the targets they receive, a metric not always reflected in fantasy rankings. 

We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
Cardinals*Marquise Brown (146)A.J. Green (92)Rondale Moore (64)
FalconsBryan Edwards (59)
Drake London (R)
Olamide Zaccheaus (53)
RavensRashod Bateman (68)
Devin Duvernay (47)James Proche II (20)
BillsStefon Diggs (164)Gabriel Davis (64)Isaiah McKenzie (26)
PanthersD.J. Moore (163)Robbie Anderson (110)
Terrance Marshall Jr. (30)
BearsDarnell Mooney (140)
Equanimeous St. Brown (17)
Bryon Pringle (60)
BengalsJa'Marr Chase (128)Tee Higgins (110)Tyler Boyd (94)
BrownsAmari Cooper (104)Donovan Peoples-Jones (58)
David Bell (R)
CowboysCeeDee Lamb (120)
Michael Gallup (62)
Jaden Tolbert (R)
BroncosCourtland Sutton (98)Jerry Jeudy (56)KJ Hamler (10)
LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown (119)DJ Chark (22)Jameson Williams (R)
PackersAllen Lazard (60)Sammy Watkins (49)
Randall Cobb (39)
TexansBrandon Cooks (134)
Nico Collins (60)Chris Moore (22)
ColtsMichael Pittman Jr. (129)
Parris Campbell (20)Alec Pierce (R)
JaguarsChristian Kirk (103)Marvin Jones Jr. (120)Zay Jones (70)
ChiefsJuJu Smith-Schuster (28)Mecole Hardman (83)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (55)
ChargersKeenan Allen (157)Mike Williams (129)Joshua Palmer (49)
RamsCooper Kupp (191)
Allen Robinson II (66)Van Jefferson (89)
DolphinsTyreek Hill (159)
Jaylen Waddle (140)
Cedric Wilson (61)
VikingsJustin Jefferson (167)Adam Thielen (95)
K.J Osborn (82)
PatriotsDeVante Parker (73)Jacobi Meyers (126)Kendrick Bourne (70)
SaintsMichael Thomas
Jarvis Landry (87)Chris Olave (R)
GiantsKenny Golladay (76)KaDarius Toney (57)Wan'Dale Robinson (R)
JetsCorey Davis (59)Elijah Moore (77)
Garrett Wilson (R)
RaidersDevante Adams (169)Hunter Renfrow (128)
Mack Hollins (28)
EaglesA.J. Brown (105)DeVonta Smith (104)
Quez Watkins (62)
SteelersDiontae Johnson (169)Chase Claypool (105)
George Pickens (R)
49ersDeebo Samuel (121)
Brandon Aiyuk (84)Jauan Jennings (38)
SeahawksD.K. Metcalf (129)Tyler Lockett (107)
Freddy Swain (94)
BuccaneersMike Evans (114)Chris Godwin (127)Russell Gage (94)
TitansRobert Woods (69)Treylon Burks (R)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (57)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (130)Johan Dotson (R)Curtis Samuel (9)

*DeAndre Hopkins starts the year with a six-game suspension. He had 64 targets over 10 games in 2021.

