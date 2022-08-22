Fantasy football wide receivers: Every target, depth chart and starter for 2022

August 22, 2022
If a wide receiver has a ton of touchdowns one season, it will like boost their fantasy ADP heading into the following season. But touchdowns are kind of random, and based on luck.
The real predictor of how much opportunity a wide receiver could get when preparing for a fantasy draft is the targets they receive, a metric not always reflected in fantasy rankings.
We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals*
|Marquise Brown (146)
|A.J. Green (92)
|Rondale Moore (64)
|Falcons
|Bryan Edwards (59)
|Drake London (R)
|Olamide Zaccheaus (53)
|Ravens
|Rashod Bateman (68)
|Devin Duvernay (47)
|James Proche II (20)
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs (164)
|Gabriel Davis (64)
|Isaiah McKenzie (26)
|Panthers
|D.J. Moore (163)
|Robbie Anderson (110)
|Terrance Marshall Jr. (30)
|Bears
|Darnell Mooney (140)
|Equanimeous St. Brown (17)
|Bryon Pringle (60)
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase (128)
|Tee Higgins (110)
|Tyler Boyd (94)
|Browns
|Amari Cooper (104)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones (58)
|David Bell (R)
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb (120)
|Michael Gallup (62)
|Jaden Tolbert (R)
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton (98)
|Jerry Jeudy (56)
|KJ Hamler (10)
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (119)
|DJ Chark (22)
|Jameson Williams (R)
|Packers
|Allen Lazard (60)
|Sammy Watkins (49)
|Randall Cobb (39)
|Texans
|Brandon Cooks (134)
|Nico Collins (60)
|Chris Moore (22)
|Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr. (129)
|Parris Campbell (20)
|Alec Pierce (R)
|Jaguars
|Christian Kirk (103)
|Marvin Jones Jr. (120)
|Zay Jones (70)
|Chiefs
|JuJu Smith-Schuster (28)
|Mecole Hardman (83)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling (55)
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (157)
|Mike Williams (129)
|Joshua Palmer (49)
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp (191)
|Allen Robinson II (66)
|Van Jefferson (89)
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill (159)
|Jaylen Waddle (140)
|Cedric Wilson (61)
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (167)
|Adam Thielen (95)
|K.J Osborn (82)
|Patriots
|DeVante Parker (73)
|Jacobi Meyers (126)
|Kendrick Bourne (70)
|Saints
|Michael Thomas
|Jarvis Landry (87)
|Chris Olave (R)
|Giants
|Kenny Golladay (76)
|KaDarius Toney (57)
|Wan'Dale Robinson (R)
|Jets
|Corey Davis (59)
|Elijah Moore (77)
|Garrett Wilson (R)
|Raiders
|Devante Adams (169)
|Hunter Renfrow (128)
|Mack Hollins (28)
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown (105)
|DeVonta Smith (104)
|Quez Watkins (62)
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson (169)
|Chase Claypool (105)
|George Pickens (R)
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel (121)
|Brandon Aiyuk (84)
|Jauan Jennings (38)
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf (129)
|Tyler Lockett (107)
|Freddy Swain (94)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (114)
|Chris Godwin (127)
|Russell Gage (94)
|Titans
|Robert Woods (69)
|Treylon Burks (R)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (57)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (130)
|Johan Dotson (R)
|Curtis Samuel (9)
*DeAndre Hopkins starts the year with a six-game suspension. He had 64 targets over 10 games in 2021.
