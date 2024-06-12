Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Frankford

Police have released images of the SUV involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Frankford two weeks ago.

The vehicle – a silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander made between 2016 and 2020 – was traveling east on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue when it fatally struck the man as he was crossing the street just before midnight on May 29.

Video evidence suggests the vehicle attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian, but it also shows the driver fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, investigators said. The SUV was last seen traveling north on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue. Police said it has damage to its undercarriage and the left, front-wheel well liner.

Family members of the 44-year-old man, Eric Edwards, told FOX29 that they were unaware he had been killed until nine days after the hit-and-run.

Anyone with knowledge of the hit-and-run, the involved vehicle or its driver can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or the department's tipline at (215) 686-8477.

