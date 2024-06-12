More News:

June 12, 2024

Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Frankford

A Mitsubishi Outlander fatally struck a 44-year-old man who was walking across Torresdale Avenue in late May.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-And-Runs
Frankford hit run Provided Image/Philadelphia Police Department

This silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling east on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue on May 29 when it fatally struck a 44-year-old man as he was crossing the street, Philly police say.

Police have released images of the SUV involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Frankford two weeks ago. 

The vehicle – a silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander made between 2016 and 2020 – was traveling east on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue when it fatally struck the man as he was crossing the street just before midnight on May 29. 

MORE: ICE raids in Philly, New York, Los Angeles result in arrests of 8 with suspected ties to ISIS

Video evidence suggests the vehicle attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian, but it also shows the driver fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, investigators said. The SUV was last seen traveling north on the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue. Police said it has damage to its undercarriage and the left, front-wheel well liner. 

Family members of the 44-year-old man, Eric Edwards, told FOX29 that they were unaware he had been killed until nine days after the hit-and-run. 

Anyone with knowledge of the hit-and-run, the involved vehicle or its driver can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or the department's tipline at (215) 686-8477.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-And-Runs Frankford Crime Juniata Park Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: The Phillies are back from London, still good at baseball
Phillies-London-Series-Win-6.8.24-MLB.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved