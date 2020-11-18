More Health:

November 18, 2020

FDA authorizes first at-home rapid COVID-19 test that produces results within 30 minutes

The diagnostic is available to individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of having the virus

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Illness
fda rapid at-home covid-19 test.jpg Mufid Majnun/via Unsplash

The at-home rapid COVID-19 test is conducted by swirling the self-collected nasal swab sample in a vial that is then placed in the test unit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first at-home rapid COVID-19 test, which can provide results within 30 minutes.

The all-in-one COVID-19 test kit, which was developed by Lucira Health, is a molecular single-use diagnostic that requires the self-collection of nasal swab samples, the FDA said in a statement.

The test is available to individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of having COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. They can self-administer the diagnostic from the comfort of their own home.

The diagnostic has also been approved for usage in point-of-care settings, which includes doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms. Anyone wishing to procure the at-home rapid COVID-19 test must have a prescription.

All ages are eligible to receive the test in a point-of-care setting, but samples must be collected by a healthcare provider when the diagnostic is being administered to children younger than 14 years old.

The test is conducted by swirling the self-collected nasal swab sample in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. The results can be read within 30 minutes from the unit’s light-up display, which shows whether an individual has tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

“The FDA continues to demonstrate its unprecedented speed in response to the pandemic. While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. 

“This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission.”

Healthcare providers who prescribe the at-home rapid COVID-19 test are mandated to report all results to their respective public health authorities. Lucira Health also developed box labeling, quick reference instructions, and healthcare provider instructions to assist with reporting results.

“A test that can be fully administered entirely outside of a lab or healthcare setting has always been a major priority for the FDA to address the pandemic. Now, more Americans who may have COVID-19 will be able to take immediate action, based on their results, to protect themselves and those around them,” said Dr. Jeff Shuren, who serves as the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. 

“We look forward to proactively working with test developers to support the availability of more.”

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Illness Philadelphia FDA Coronavirus Testing Tests COVID-19 Food & Drug Administration

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

James Harden trade would likely cost Ben Simmons, and Sixers should pay the price
James-Harden_111220_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Five matchups to watch
111720NickChubb

Food & Drink

Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list
Kalaya Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved