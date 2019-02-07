FDA warns of rare cancer linked to breast implants

Federal health officials warn doctors and other health professionals to be on the lookout for a rare cancer linked to breast implants.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a statement announcing that there are a total of 457 women in the United States who have been diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) thats linked to their breast implants, NBC News reports. This number has jumped from 414 cases since the last report. Worldwide, there have been over 600 cases of this rare cancer reported worldwide, and a total of 16 women have died — nine of whom were U.S. residents, NBC News reports.

In suspected cases, the FDA recommends laboratory testing to confirm or rule out of the disease. It’s the first time regulators have issued such a warning to doctors other than plastic surgeons, the statement reads.

According to CNN, this rare cancer is generally slow-growing and treatable when detected early.

To add some context, this report comes one day before a French regulatory committee is scheduled to discuss the safety of textured breast implants — the common implant used in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, accounting for 85 percent of the entire French market, NBC explains.

The majority of ALCL cases have been linked to the textured devices, and in December, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) asked Allergan to recall its textured implants after the agency pulled its safety approval, NBC explains further.

Those who have breast implants should monitor them for any changes and get routine screenings such as mammograms or MRIs, the statement warns, according to CNN.





