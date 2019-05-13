Federal Donuts debuts Za'atar fries at all locations

The Federal Donuts trifecta of fried chicken, coffee and donuts has always been unimpeachable, but now you can officially add fries to the equation.

The CookNSolo restaurant announced via Instagram on Monday that it will now have Za'atar fries at all brick and mortar locations — seven, including the Whole Foods in Fairmount and the stand at Citizens Bank Park.

Za'atar is the name for a blend of Middle Eastern herbs used to season a variety of foods, most commonly pita and hummus. Adding it to fries could give the crab fries at Chickie's and Pete's a run for their money.

The Za'atar fries will be available daily beginning at 11 a.m. at all locations.