Suraya team reveals plans for two Center City restaurants, cafe

The group behind some of Fishtown's most popular restaurants has three projects planned for a site in Center City.

Defined Hospitality, led by Nick Kennedy and partners Greg Root and Al Lucas (Suraya, R&D Cocktail Bar, Pizzeria Beddia), announced two new restaurants and a cafe will come to Ludlow Street between South 18th and 19th streets this fall.

The first restaurant, Condesa, is named after a neighborhood in Mexico City where the team spent time during a research trip. The menu will feature regionally-inspired dishes with a focus on Mexican heirloom corn tortillas, which will be made on premise with volcanic-stone ground masa.

Condesa's bar, led by R&D's Aaron Deary, will be centered around mezcal and tequila. The restaurant will have 140 seats.

An all-day cafe, yet to be named, will be located next to Condesa with a bakery counter from Suraya pastry chef James Matty and coffee from Stumptown.

On the 11th floor of the property, the group will open a rooftop taqueria with skyline views and year-round dining thanks to a retractable glass roof.

The three projects are all still hiring for key front and back of house positions.