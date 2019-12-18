More News:

December 18, 2019

FedEx driver kills suspect during robbery attempt in Northeast Philly

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
FedEx driver shot lawndale Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A FedEx driver shot and killed a would-be robber who attempted to steal packages from his truck while making deliveries in Northeast Philly on Tuesday night, police said. During the incident, the driver was shot abdomen.

A shootout between a FedEx driver and a would-be robber on Tuesday night ended with the suspect being fatally shot and injuries to the driver. 

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. after the 32-year-old driver had delivered a package to a home at the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in Lawndale neighborhood of Northeast Philly.

A 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver and during the attempt shot the driver in the abdomen. The driver, who also had a gun, returned fire, shooting the suspect in the chest and back, the Associated Press reported.

The injured driver then drove to the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue where he was found by Philadelphia police, NBC10 reported. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment where he is currently listed in stable condition. Police recovered the driver's the weapon and told NBC10 it was unclear whether the FedEx driver has a valid gun permit.

The 27-year-old suspect was found by police in an alley near the 1400 block of Creston Street along with with items stolen from the truck. The suspect was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Investigators also located a car with blood inside not far from where the suspect was found.

FedEx released a statement about the shooting, saying "the safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

FedEx did not comment on their policy regarding drivers carrying weapons. The identities of the driver and suspect were not immediately available.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia Crime Police Lawndale FedEx

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved