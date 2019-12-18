FedEx driver kills suspect during robbery attempt in Northeast Philly

A shootout between a FedEx driver and a would-be robber on Tuesday night ended with the suspect being fatally shot and injuries to the driver.



The incident occurred around 7 p.m. after the 32-year-old driver had delivered a package to a home at the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in Lawndale neighborhood of Northeast Philly.

A 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver and during the attempt shot the driver in the abdomen. The driver, who also had a gun, returned fire, shooting the suspect in the chest and back, the Associated Press reported.

The injured driver then drove to the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue where he was found by Philadelphia police, NBC10 reported. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment where he is currently listed in stable condition. Police recovered the driver's the weapon and told NBC10 it was unclear whether the FedEx driver has a valid gun permit.

The 27-year-old suspect was found by police in an alley near the 1400 block of Creston Street along with with items stolen from the truck. The suspect was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Investigators also located a car with blood inside not far from where the suspect was found.

FedEx released a statement about the shooting, saying "the safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

FedEx did not comment on their policy regarding drivers carrying weapons. The identities of the driver and suspect were not immediately available.

