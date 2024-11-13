More Sports:

November 13, 2024

Film review: The Eagles got a lot of positive contributions from their rookies against the Cowboys

By Jimmy Kempski
111224CooperDeJean Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

Cooper DeJean and the Eagles' rookie class had a big night in Dallas.

In their blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles got positive contributions from five of their rookie draft picks. Let's look at them one-by-one.

Quinyon Mitchell

The Cowboys got nothing going whatsoever in their passing game. Mitchell had two nice pass breakups.

Mitchell, bottom of the screen, uses the sideline as his friend and simply dumps the receiver out of bounds for an incompletion: 

Here, top of the screen, Mitchell's mirroring of Jalen Brooks' route is impressive. Brooks' and Mitchell's feet almost look synchronized at the top of Brooks' route, and then Mitchell tomahawk chops the ball away:

Cooper DeJean

DeJean made a couple of nice plays as a tackler on passes to the perimeter. Here he attacks Jalen Tolbert (1), who is lead blocking on a WR screen, before disengaging and making a tackle. I think this just boils down to DeJean wanting to make a play on the ballcarrier more than the receiver wanting to block.

No YAC for CeeDee Lamb on this short pass:

Here DeJean is in the slot at the top of the screen. Tolbert puts it into high gear knowing that's he's a primary on the play. The pass is way off target, but DeJean has no trouble running stride for stride with Tolbert.

He also recovered a fumble in the end zone:

And, of course, he had a 32-yard punt return: 

Jalyx Hunt

Hunt, rushing opposite the RT, had a batted pass that nearly led to a Nakobe Dean INT.

Will Shipley

Shipley got some carries in garbage time, so I wouldn't necessarily say he was a significant contributor to the win, but I liked this run. He does a little shuffle cut to his left while letting Jack Stoll pass by to pick up a block, then he accelerates and drags a tackler for 5+ more yards.

Johnny Wilson

On his first career TD, Wilson stayed alive and worked the back of the end zone while Jalen Hurts extended the play. You can also see Wilson's catch radius at work here.

It's also worth noting that the 6'6 Wilson is being covered by 5'10 slot corner Jourdan Lewis. As Wilson grows as a receiver, the Eagles can look to exploit those types of matchups in the red zone.

Jimmy Kempski
