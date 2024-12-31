More Events:

December 31, 2024

Ice carvers and flame breathers invade Peddler's Village for Fire & Frost Fun

The annual event in Bucks County on Jan. 10-11 and 17-18 also features a sprawling scavenger hunt.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Fire Frost Peddler's Village Provided Image/Peddler's Village

The sixth annual Fire & Frost Fun event in Peddler's Village, Bucks County, features live ice carvings. Above, an ice sculpture featured in a previous event.

Ice carvings, fire breathing and a sprawling scavenger hunt come to Bucks County's Peddler's Village when the Fire & Frost Fun returns for a sixth straight year. 

The event will be held over two weekends — Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18 from 4-8 p.m. — and admission and parking are free.

Airplay, a troupe that's part of the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, will perform fire artistry acts, and over 40 hand-crafted ice sculptures will be displayed. Designers from Ice Concepts will be carving live at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Fire Frost Fun performanceProvided Image/Peddler's Village

Airplay, a troupe based through Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, will perform acts of fire artistry including fire breathing, spinning and juggling.

The "Find Jack Frost" scavenger hunt will have clues scattered around the village, with finishers getting prizes and a chance to win a free dinner at Cock 'n Bull.

Families can also play games, do meet-and-greets with "Frozen" characters and make s'mores at fire pits. 

Local entertainer Dwayne Dunlevy, who serves as DJ for many Peddler's Village events, provides music. Food trucks will be on site and restaurants and tasting rooms will be open until 8 p.m.

Also at Peddler's Village, a 42-acre area in Lahaska founded in 1962 that draws more than 2 million visitors every year, a gingerbread house competition with more than 100 entries will be on display until Jan. 19.

Fire & Frost Fun 2025

Jan. 10-11; Jan. 17-18 | 4-8 p.m.
Free admission
Peddler's Village
Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, Bucks County
