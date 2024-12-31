Ice carvers and flame breathers invade Peddler's Village for Fire & Frost Fun

Ice carvings, fire breathing and a sprawling scavenger hunt come to Bucks County's Peddler's Village when the Fire & Frost Fun returns for a sixth straight year.

The event will be held over two weekends — Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18 from 4-8 p.m. — and admission and parking are free.

MORE:

On Stage in January: A Michael Jackson musical, 'Driving Miss Daisy' and an ode to a former Eagles receiver

Airplay, a troupe that's part of the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, will perform fire artistry acts, and over 40 hand-crafted ice sculptures will be displayed. Designers from Ice Concepts will be carving live at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Provided Image/Peddler's Village Provided Image/Peddler's Village Airplay, a troupe based through Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, will perform acts of fire artistry including fire breathing, spinning and juggling.

The "Find Jack Frost" scavenger hunt will have clues scattered around the village, with finishers getting prizes and a chance to win a free dinner at Cock 'n Bull.

Families can also play games, do meet-and-greets with "Frozen" characters and make s'mores at fire pits.

Local entertainer Dwayne Dunlevy, who serves as DJ for many Peddler's Village events, provides music. Food trucks will be on site and restaurants and tasting rooms will be open until 8 p.m.

Also at Peddler's Village, a 42-acre area in Lahaska founded in 1962 that draws more than 2 million visitors every year, a gingerbread house competition with more than 100 entries will be on display until Jan. 19.

Jan. 10-11; Jan. 17-18 | 4-8 p.m.

Free admission

Peddler's Village