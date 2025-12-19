More Events:

December 19, 2025

Fire & Frost Fun brings flames, ice sculptures and holiday lights to Peddler’s Village

The free winter event runs four nights in January with live performances and village-wide displays.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Attractions
Fire and ice take over Peddler's Village

Fire and ice take over Peddler’s Village during Fire & Frost Fun, with glowing ice sculptures, fire performances, live music and plenty of photo-worthy moments on select January nights.

Winter doesn’t get much flashier than this.

Fire & Frost Fun returns to Peddler’s Village on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 9–10 and Jan. 16–17, giving visitors four chances to catch one of the region’s most visually striking winter events before the holiday lights come down.

The free event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. each night and features more than 40 ice sculptures placed throughout the village, many created specifically for individual shops. Visitors can also snap photos in the Ice Throne, located in the Courtyard.

Live fire artistry performances will take place on the Village Green throughout the evening, with multiple shows scheduled each night. Live ice carving demonstrations are also planned, offering a chance to watch large blocks of ice transformed in real time.

Live ice carving demonstrations

Families can add a playful twist to the night with the Find Jack Frost scavenger hunt, which runs village-wide from 4 to 8 p.m. Participants can pick up instructions at the Guest Services Kiosk on the Main Village Green and search for hidden Jack Frost sculptures to earn a novelty prize.

Village restaurants and tasting rooms will be open throughout the event, with additional snacks available along Peddlers Lane.

Admission and parking are free. The event is weather permitting.

Fire & Frost Fun

Jan. 9-10 & Jan. 16-17 from 4-8 p.m.
Peddler's Village
Route 202 and Street Road
Lahaska, Bucks County, PA, 18931
Free to attend

