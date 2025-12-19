Fire & Frost Fun brings flames, ice sculptures and holiday lights to Peddler’s Village

Winter doesn’t get much flashier than this.

Fire & Frost Fun returns to Peddler’s Village on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 9–10 and Jan. 16–17, giving visitors four chances to catch one of the region’s most visually striking winter events before the holiday lights come down.

The free event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. each night and features more than 40 ice sculptures placed throughout the village, many created specifically for individual shops. Visitors can also snap photos in the Ice Throne, located in the Courtyard.

Live fire artistry performances will take place on the Village Green throughout the evening, with multiple shows scheduled each night. Live ice carving demonstrations are also planned, offering a chance to watch large blocks of ice transformed in real time.

Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

Families can add a playful twist to the night with the Find Jack Frost scavenger hunt, which runs village-wide from 4 to 8 p.m. Participants can pick up instructions at the Guest Services Kiosk on the Main Village Green and search for hidden Jack Frost sculptures to earn a novelty prize.

Village restaurants and tasting rooms will be open throughout the event, with additional snacks available along Peddlers Lane.

Admission and parking are free. The event is weather permitting.

Jan. 9-10 & Jan. 16-17 from 4-8 p.m.

Peddler's Village

Route 202 and Street Road

Lahaska, Bucks County, PA, 18931

Free to attend

