Warehouse fire in Kensington forced nearby elementary school to evacuate

A warehouse fire in Kensington forced a nearby elementary school to relocate its students Wednesday morning before firefighters brought it under control.

The three-alarm blaze ignited before 7:30 a.m. in a building on the 3000 block of Ruth Street, near Kensington and Indiana avenues. More than 120 firefighters responded.

The Frances E. Willard School at 1930 E. Elkhart St. temporarily moved its students to nearby Russell Conwell Middle School, NBC10 reported.

The fire created a pillar of thick, black smoke that was visible from at least five miles away, CBS Philadelphia reported. By the time firefighters brought the blaze under control, the smoke had changed to a lighter color.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Kensington Avenue remained closed from Allegheny Avenue to Cambria Street as of 9:20 a.m.

The fire department issued an all-hands response at 7:32 a.m. A second alarm went out at 7:42 a.m. and a third alarm went out at 8:16 a.m. The fire was brought under control by 9:07 a.m.