First trailer for 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Season 14: Laser tag, gorillas, and lots of yelling

At long last, the first trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's record-tying 14th season has arrived.

We lasted 10 months without the gang, which feels like a victory in and of itself. Luckily, FXX brought the good stuff with this trailer.

Below, you'll find 75 seconds of absolute lunacy. Enjoy:

In case you missed it, there's plenty of good stuff teed up for the show's newest season.

In late July, the case teased a bunch of crucial details: a Dolph Lundgren appearance, a film noir episode (which we get a look at in the trailer), a global warming episode, the obvious laser tag scenes, and an AirBnB episode in which the gang attempts to find love.

Also, it turns out Rob McElhenney's meerkat Instagram was indeed a teaser.

It's going to be a whole lot of chaos, as always.

And, in case you somehow need one last reason to declare your undying love for Rob McElhenney and the Always Sunny gang, McElhenney shared a pretty great Instagram post Wednesday.

The post begins with him saying the Eagles Super Bowl episode from Season 13 is the only episode that's ever brought tears to his eyes, because the city finally had its cathartic moment. It ends with him saying "F*** New England." It's perfect.

Thankfully, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" officially returns to FXX on Sept. 25.

