More Culture:

September 04, 2019

First trailer for 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Season 14: Laser tag, gorillas, and lots of yelling

The gang runs around a zoo, urinates in public, and protects a very important cassava root

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
TV It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 trailer FXX/YouTube

The gang seems to be having entirely too much fun in the first trailer for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14.

At long last, the first trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's record-tying 14th season has arrived.

We lasted 10 months without the gang, which feels like a victory in and of itself. Luckily, FXX brought the good stuff with this trailer.

MORE CULTURE: Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie

Below, you'll find 75 seconds of absolute lunacy. Enjoy:

In case you missed it, there's plenty of good stuff teed up for the show's newest season.

In late July, the case teased a bunch of crucial details: a Dolph Lundgren appearance, a film noir episode (which we get a look at in the trailer), a global warming episode, the obvious laser tag scenes, and an AirBnB episode in which the gang attempts to find love.

Also, it turns out Rob McElhenney's meerkat Instagram was indeed a teaser.

It's going to be a whole lot of chaos, as always.

MORE: Pa. toy company to roll out new line of plastic army women figurines

And, in case you somehow need one last reason to declare your undying love for Rob McElhenney and the Always Sunny gang, McElhenney shared a pretty great Instagram post Wednesday.

The post begins with him saying the Eagles Super Bowl episode from Season 13 is the only episode that's ever brought tears to his eyes, because the city finally had its cathartic moment. It ends with him saying "F*** New England." It's perfect.

Thankfully, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" officially returns to FXX on Sept. 25.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Philadelphia Television Rob McElhenney Super Bowl Lii Eagles FXX Patriots

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Travel

American Airlines to add direct flight from Philly to Montana
Montana American Airlines

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Food

Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie
10292019_pyro_pumpkin

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved