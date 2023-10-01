Fishtown's Milkcrate Cafe expands its unique coffee-and-vinyl-records shop concept to West Philly

One of Fishtown's most beloved neighborhood staples is expanding west. Milkcrate Cafe – a combination coffee shop and vinyl record boutique that has operated at Girard and Montgomery avenues since 2009 – opened its second location on Baltimore Ave in West Philly on Sept. 28.

The West Philly version of Milkcrate will operate much like the original: As an expertly-curated vinyl record store that also serves coffee roasted by La Colombe and a menu of music-themed food items, such as breakfast sandwiches like the Notorious E.G.G. and the Bagella Fitzgerald and lunch options like the Run B.L.T. and the Rick Rueben.

Both stores will also sell turntables and other Hi-Fi home audio gear and also buy select used vinyl from customers.

"This is the right space and this is the time," said Milkcrate owner Adam Porter of his decision to expand his business to West Philly. "There's an energy there that's unparalleled and that is different from any other part of the city. I don't think people really understand the energy that's in West Philly."

In addition to opening its new location, Milkcrate is expanding other aspects of its business that Porter and his team have been tinkering with in recent months. Starting in October, Milkcrate will start hosting brunch events on Saturdays and Sundays and extend the 'Vinyl Bar' nighttime cocktail lounge concept it started experimenting with earlier this year.

"We wanted a place where we could be able to spin music through a wonderful Hi-Fi sound system and have this really cool cocktail lounge," Porter said.

First launched in June 2023, Milkcrate's Vinyl Bar is an extension of its traditional business that effectively transforms the Milkcrate's bustling daytime coffee shop vibe into more of a chill cocktail lounge with local DJs spinning vinyl records from 8 p.m. until midnight. After experimenting with the Vinyl Bar concept on Fridays and Saturdays at the Fishtown location over the last few months, Porter said it will expand to Wednesday and Thursday nights and get started a few hours earlier and run from 5 p.m. to midnight.

"The challenge has been doing these things simultaneously," Porter said. "It's not only opening one business, it's like opening two businesses at the same time."

Starting in 2022, Milkcrate was able to add beer, wine and cocktails to its menu – and start toying with the Vinyl Bar idea – after acquiring its first-ever liquor license during the pandemic. After what Porter admitted was "a rocky start" trying to navigate a whole new aspect of his business, he said he consulted many of his peers and other business owners to help him fine-tune the boozier nighttime aspect of Milkcrate's future.

At the same time, Porter's years-long desire to expand Milkcrate into West Philly finally became possible thanks to the availability of a newly-vacant retail space on Baltimore Ave.

"There's something about the ample amount of trees and the lack of new condos there." Porter said. "There's old architecture, old homes and people that have lived there their entire lives. There's also this international energy coming in from the college students. It's very different from any other part of city and I think it's underserved."

For the time being, the West Philly Milkcrate will keep shorter hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. everyday, with the shop expected to extend its hours sometime in the fall. The Fishtown location will continue to stay open til 3 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Milkcrate's Vinyl Bar will be open in Fishtown from 5 p.m. to midnight from Wednesday to Saturday, with more nighttime event programming to come.

