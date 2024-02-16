Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Fishtown, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in Fishtown on Sunday night.

The man approached a 24-year-old woman from behind after she left a gym on the 400 block of East Girard Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., police said. He made threats against the woman and assaulted her on the sidewalk, according to investigators. He then fled the scene when the woman began yelling.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video that shows the suspect walking down Girard Avenue and passing bystanders near the intersection of Girard and Frankford avenues. The man continues down Girard Avenue and is seen stalking the woman from behind just before the assault took place.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 30s, police said. He's about 6 feet tall with a stocky build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nirvana sweatshirt, a brownish-green winter coat and black Under Armour track pants with white stripes on the side.

Police said anyone with information about this incident can call the Special Victims Unit at (215) 685-3260 or call 911.