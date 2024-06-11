Fishtown Taps weekly happy hour deals start today at these 25 restaurants

Fishtown is inviting the entire neighborhood out for a Tuesday happy hour with the return of Fishtown Sips, the weekly discounts at over two dozen restaurants and bars.

Fishtown Sips commences June 11 after a preview event last week. On every subsequent Tuesday through Oct. 29, participating businesses will offer $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 signature cocktails between 5-7 p.m. Several restaurants will also offer a discount on a small plate or appetizer.

Happy hour hunters can find the deal nearest them with the Fynd app, which will map all available Fishtown Sips discounts. This is the second year of the summertime promotion, which had roughly 18 local restaurants participate in 2023.

Some of those spots are back for Round 2, including Bottle Bar East, Evil Genius Beer Co., Izakaya Fishtown and Lloyd Whiskey Bar. Newcomers LMNO, Two Robbers Fishtown and R&D cocktail bar have also signed on this year. Here's the complete list:

Alamodak Middle Eastern Grill

Bottle Bar East

Cedar Point

Evil Genius Beer Co.

Fette Sau

Fishtown Social

Fishtown Tavern

Five Iron Golf

Frankford Hall

Front Street Café

Garage

Interstate Drafthouse

Izakaya Fishtown

Johnny Brenda's

Kraftwork

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

LMNO

Murph’s

Punch Buggy Brewing

R&D

Saint Lazarus Bar

Sancho Pistola’s

Stateside Vodka Bar

The International Bar

Two Robbers Fishtown

Tuesdays, June 11 to Oct. 295-7 p.m.Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.