Fishtown Taps weekly happy hour deals start today at these 25 restaurants

June 11, 2024
Fishtown is inviting the entire neighborhood out for a Tuesday happy hour with the return of Fishtown Sips, the weekly discounts at over two dozen restaurants and bars.
Fishtown Sips commences June 11 after a preview event last week. On every subsequent Tuesday through Oct. 29, participating businesses will offer $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 signature cocktails between 5-7 p.m. Several restaurants will also offer a discount on a small plate or appetizer.
Happy hour hunters can find the deal nearest them with the Fynd app, which will map all available Fishtown Sips discounts. This is the second year of the summertime promotion, which had roughly 18 local restaurants participate in 2023.
Some of those spots are back for Round 2, including Bottle Bar East, Evil Genius Beer Co., Izakaya Fishtown and Lloyd Whiskey Bar. Newcomers LMNO, Two Robbers Fishtown and R&D cocktail bar have also signed on this year. Here's the complete list:
Alamodak Middle Eastern Grill
Bottle Bar East
Cedar Point
Evil Genius Beer Co.
Fette Sau
Fishtown Social
Fishtown Tavern
Five Iron Golf
Frankford Hall
Front Street Café
Garage
Interstate Drafthouse
Izakaya Fishtown
Johnny Brenda's
Kraftwork
Lloyd Whiskey Bar
LMNO
Murph’s
Punch Buggy Brewing
R&D
Saint Lazarus Bar
Sancho Pistola’s
Stateside Vodka Bar
The International Bar
Two Robbers Fishtown
