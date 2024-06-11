More Events:

June 11, 2024

Fishtown Taps weekly happy hour deals start today at these 25 restaurants

Participating bars and eateries will offer $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 cocktails every Tuesday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
Fishtown Taps Provided image/Kory Aversa

Grab a discounted beer or app at participating Fishtown Taps restaurants between June 11 and Oct. 29.

Fishtown is inviting the entire neighborhood out for a Tuesday happy hour with the return of Fishtown Sips, the weekly discounts at over two dozen restaurants and bars.

Fishtown Sips commences June 11 after a preview event last week. On every subsequent Tuesday through Oct. 29, participating businesses will offer $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 signature cocktails between 5-7 p.m. Several restaurants will also offer a discount on a small plate or appetizer. 

MORE: Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Happy hour hunters can find the deal nearest them with the Fynd app, which will map all available Fishtown Sips discounts. This is the second year of the summertime promotion, which had roughly 18 local restaurants participate in 2023.

Some of those spots are back for Round 2, including Bottle Bar East, Evil Genius Beer Co., Izakaya Fishtown and Lloyd Whiskey Bar. Newcomers LMNO, Two Robbers Fishtown and R&D cocktail bar have also signed on this year. Here's the complete list:

Alamodak Middle Eastern Grill
Bottle Bar East
Cedar Point
Evil Genius Beer Co.
Fette Sau
Fishtown Social
Fishtown Tavern
Five Iron Golf
Frankford Hall
Front Street Café
Garage
Interstate Drafthouse
Izakaya Fishtown
Johnny Brenda's
Kraftwork
Lloyd Whiskey Bar
LMNO
Murph’s
Punch Buggy Brewing
R&D
Saint Lazarus Bar
Sancho Pistola’s
Stateside Vodka Bar
The International Bar
Two Robbers Fishtown

Fishtown Sips

Tuesdays, June 11 to Oct. 29
5-7 p.m.
Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Happy Hour Philadelphia Restaurants Discounts Bars Fishtown Deals

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: The Phillies are back from London, still good at baseball
Phillies-London-Series-Win-6.8.24-MLB.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved