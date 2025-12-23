More Sports:

Five Eagles players named to the Pro Bowl

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have cemented themselves as stars.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Quinyon Mitchell (27) and Cooper DeJean (33) are in the Pro Bowl.

Five Philadelphia Eagles players were named to the 2025-2026 Pro Bowl. They are cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean, LB Zack Baun, iDL Jalen Carter, and C Cam Jurgens.

CB Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell has become a legitimate star player this season. He has no INTs, but he leads the NFL with 17 pass breakups, and he has allowed fewer than 10 yards in eight games this season.

CB Cooper DeJean: DeJean has also cemented himself as a star player. He has one fewer pass breakup than Mitchell, with 16, to go along with 84 tackles, 2 INTs, and a forced fumble. Mitchell and DeJean should also both be All-Pros.

LB Zack Baun: Baun won't be among the top five finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year like he was in 2024, but he has still had a good follow-up to his outstanding season of a year ago. He leads the team with 117 tackles, and also has 2 INTs, 7 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He is deserving of a spot in the Pro Bowl.

iDL Jalen Carter: Carter is a major talent, but he has not lived up to expectations this season. He has 20 tackles, two sacks, and 6 batted passes. He has also missed five games, one of which he was ejected from before playing a snap because he spit on Dak Prescott. Carter was not deserving of a Pro Bowl nod this season. His own teammate, Jordan Davis, had a much better argument, with 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 6 batted passes.

C Cam Jurgens: This is another head scratcher. Jurgens is a good player, but he has not had a good season after having surgery on his back this past offseason. If there was a player on the offensive line deserving of a spot in the Pro Bowl it was Lane Johnson, who has been an elite player when he has been healthy, and frankly should get in on greatness over a full career, like Hall of Fame offensive linemen usually do.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

