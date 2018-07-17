Five former Pennsylvania governors to meet, share office stories

Pennsylvania's five living, former governors will gather in Bucks County in September to mark the 300th anniversary of the death of commonwealth founder William Penn.

The first-ever Pennsylvania Governors' Panel will bring together former governors Dick Thornburgh, Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, Ed Rendell and Tom Corbett to the grounds of Pennsbury Manor in Morrisville from 1 to 4 p.m. on September 29.

Gov. Tom Wolf also has been invited to participate.

Tickets at $185 – a three-course lunch is included – went on sale on Tuesday morning. Only 400 tickets are available, and organizers expect a sellout. The event will raise funds to support educational programming at Pennsbury Manor.

The former governors will share insights from their terms in office and discuss how they approached the challenges and opportunities of governing such a historically complex and diverse state.

Penn, the commonwealth's first governor, built and lived at Pennsbury Manor. A reconstruction of the estate opened in 1939. The museum offers guided tours several times a day from Tuesday to Saturday.