Flipping the Script: A Look Inside Steve Stanulis’s Journey From NYPD Officer to Award-Winning Director and Producer

CEO of Stanulis Films, Steve Stanulis is an exemplary entertainment industry personality, having made a name for himself as an award-winning actor, producer, film director, and published author of the autobiography "Sex & the Shield." Leading a fascinating career journey, Steve was once an NYPD cop who doubled as a Chippendale dancer and later transitioned into professional security - guarded A-list celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – including during his SNL meltdown, events during New York Fashion Week, and at the Met Gala.

Courtesy/Steve Stanulis Steve Stanulis, CEO of Stanulis Films

Since then, Steve transitioned into the world of entertainment himself, working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Harrelson, Robert Downey Jr., and Steven Baldwin, to name a few. Today, Steve continues to make strides on the notion of never setting, with his most recent work involving the 2023 TV series ‘

portraying the character Thomas Lynch.

The Pendulum Of Career

Great Kills,’

Native to Staten Island, New York, Steve Stanulis is a true Renaissance man who has made a lasting impact in various industries. Despite his early exit from the police force due to injury, he remained determined to serve and protect those in need. This led to a career as a security guard, which eventually led to his work with A-list celebrities. Steve's drive and determination didn't stop there, as he found great success as an actor, producer, and filmmaker. To date, Steve has since acted in various film and television series, including ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, ’ ‘The Sopranos,’ and more recently, the series ‘Great Kills,’as well as launched one of the nation’s leading production brands, Stanulis Films.

Reflecting on his journey, Steve says, "If you're not taking the chance to learn from people who've been doing this longer than you, you're missing out on a real chance to discover the secrets to success." He credits the guidance and support from his mentors, colleagues, and clients who helped him learn and grow in various industries, from policing to security guarding to acting to producing. Steve's diverse experiences and willingness to take risks have made him incredibly successful in his pursuits. Moreover, Steve remains humble and driven with his accomplishments, stating, "While some people may put acting on the back burner to focus solely on production work, I never stopped performing and still enjoy it to this day."

Success With Some Controversy

Steve Stanulis is a man who has experienced a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry but has emerged triumphant by embracing both the good and the bad. With years of experience behind him, Steve has built a noteworthy career in this field, working with the likes of Kim Kardashian and her now ex, Kanye West. As a former bodyguard for these celebrities, Steve has experienced the wildness of dealing with Kanye and his apparent mood swings, witnessing firsthand the craziness of someone so sporadic. However, these experiences also gave him dozens of stories to share with the rest of the world, inspiring him to create a documentary sharing the explosive behind-the-scenes details.

Despite his controversies, Steve continues to create a legacy for himself in the industry. He has leveraged the internet and social media to make connections and gain a massive multi-million following. This has allowed him to tell his story, inspiring others to pursue their dreams despite the challenges they may face along the way. Steve's journey is a reminder to embrace both the good and the bad, and showcase that success is possible even in the face of adversity.

A Family-Centric Approach to Success

Steve Stanulis' journey has been shaped by his father's emotional absence and lack of support, which ultimately became a driving force for him to pursue his dreams and achieve success. "It became a key driver for me because I didn't have that emotional or general support, so I turned into this self-reliant individual who had to figure it out on my own," expresses Stanulis.

Regardless of the setbacks in pursuing his dreams, Stanulis remained resilient and had a family-first approach to everything he did. Now, as a father of three, he is mindful of the projects he takes on, hoping to inspire and influence his children through his work. Stanulis recognizes that his journey is not just for himself but also for his children, whom he hopes to motivate to pursue their dreams and embrace change.

Steadfast Projects on the Horizon

Steve Stanulis’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring, marked by a series of remarkable accomplishments. His recent work on the 2023 TV series 'Great Kills' has garnered widespread acclaim, and his other projects, such as 'Monica' and '15 Days with Kanye', have won numerous awards and have been heavily praised by critics and audiences alike. Bootstrapping to success, Steve is a true visionary and has worked tirelessly to grow his empire, taking on challenging projects that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Of course, with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“If you dream, dream out loud" – Steve Stanulis.

