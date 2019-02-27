More Events:

February 27, 2019

Create a flower bouquet for free on International Women's Day

Give it to an inspirational woman in your life

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Flower bouquet Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A woman arranges flowers into a bouquet.

On International Women's Day, March 8, The Logan will have a build-your-own bouquet bar where anyone can create a free flower arrangement to give to an inspirational woman in their life.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway hotel partnered with Society Blooms and The Papery for the event. Both are owned by female entrepreneurs.

There will be buckets of fresh flowers lined up for attendees to pick and choose from to make their bouquet. To accompany the arrangement, guests can write out a note on a postcard. On the cards will be images of prominent women from Philly's history.

The event is first come, first served. No need to RSVP. It runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Floral Friday Feels

Friday, March 8
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
The Logan
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

