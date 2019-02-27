Create a flower bouquet for free on International Women's Day

February 27, 2019
On International Women's Day, March 8, The Logan will have a build-your-own bouquet bar where anyone can create a free flower arrangement to give to an inspirational woman in their life.
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway hotel partnered with Society Blooms and The Papery for the event. Both are owned by female entrepreneurs.
There will be buckets of fresh flowers lined up for attendees to pick and choose from to make their bouquet. To accompany the arrangement, guests can write out a note on a postcard. On the cards will be images of prominent women from Philly's history.
The event is first come, first served. No need to RSVP. It runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, March 8
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
The Logan
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.