Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March

If you watched Super Bowl LIII you may have seen Bumble's commercial featuring Serena Williams. The tennis star teamed up with the app to launch the #InHerCourt campaign, advocating for women to make the first move.



"Don't wait for people to find you. Find them in work, in love and in life," Williams says in the ad.

If you're not familiar with Bumble, on the dating app only female users can make the first contact with male users they've matched with. There's also Bumble BFF, for those looking for friendship, and Bumble Bizz, for those looking to network.

This March, all Bumble users (Date, BFF or Bizz) will receive perks at ping-pong social club Spin. They'll receive one hour of complimentary ping-pong play after 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Also, Bumble's special #InHerCourt menu with drink specials will be available through March for guests who show their active Bumble profile.



There will be a big party on Friday, March 1, too. The exclusive event for Bumble users will start at 9 p.m. and include free instructional lessons in the club's private room.

Friday, March 1

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Spin Philadelphia

211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



