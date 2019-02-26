More Events:

February 26, 2019

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March

The ping-pong social club and the app are teaming up to celebrate the #InHerCourt campaign

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Bars
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

"Center Court" at SPiN Philadelphia features a DJ booth and stadium seating that overlook tables bathed in colored light.

If you watched Super Bowl LIII you may have seen Bumble's commercial featuring Serena Williams. The tennis star teamed up with the app to launch the #InHerCourt campaign, advocating for women to make the first move. 

"Don't wait for people to find you. Find them in work, in love and in life," Williams says in the ad.

If you're not familiar with Bumble, on the dating app only female users can make the first contact with male users they've matched with. There's also Bumble BFF, for those looking for friendship, and Bumble Bizz, for those looking to network.

This March, all Bumble users (Date, BFF or Bizz) will receive perks at ping-pong social club Spin. They'll receive one hour of complimentary ping-pong play after 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Also, Bumble's special #InHerCourt menu with drink specials will be available through March for guests who show their active Bumble profile.

There will be a big party on Friday, March 1, too. The exclusive event for Bumble users will start at 9 p.m. and include free instructional lessons in the club's private room.

Celebrate #InHerCourt

Friday, March 1
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Spin Philadelphia
211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

