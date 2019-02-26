More Events:

February 26, 2019

Get a professional headshot for $35 with all proceeds going to Career Wardrobe

A pop-up studio will be set up at Hotel Palomar

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Headshots Deals
Sample headshot from In Between Rivers Briana Sposato/of In Between Rivers

Sample headshot from the woman-owned creative services agency In Between Rivers. Pictured here is Carol Watson, general manager of Hotel Palomar.

On International Women's Day, March 8, a pop-up headshot studio will set up at Hotel Palomar in Center City.

In Between Rivers, a creative services agency founded by a local woman, will take the professional photos. Each session will be 15 minutes and cost $35. The fee is inexpensive compared to the average cost, $75-$100, and all proceeds will go to Career Wardrobe.

RELATED: Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts | Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March

The nonprofit uses clothing and professional development to empower unemployed individuals to work.

On-site, there will be a Career Wardrobe accessories bar for attendees to borrow or buy items to wear in their photos. Attendees can also bring accessories with them to donate.

To reserve a session at the pop-up studio, sign up online. The professional photos (1-2 per person) will be delivered via Dropbox a few days later.

Headshot Pop-Up Studio

Friday, March 8
8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. | $35 headshots
Hotel Palomar
117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Headshots Deals Philadelphia International Women's Day Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Bryce Harper's price just went up
0211_Nolan_Arenado_USAT

Movies

Penn sophomore wins Oscar for 'Period. End of Sentence.'
period end of sentence

Odd News

Here's the latest on the '50 Shades of Maple Glen' house
Vince Marie and Priscilla Costa

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' best 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022619CarsonWentz

Wellness

The role your phone can play in weight loss
dietary tracking weight loss pexels

Performances

Watch 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' while orchestra performs score live
Harry Potter Goblet of Fire

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved