Get a professional headshot for $35 with all proceeds going to Career Wardrobe

On International Women's Day, March 8, a pop-up headshot studio will set up at Hotel Palomar in Center City.

In Between Rivers, a creative services agency founded by a local woman, will take the professional photos. Each session will be 15 minutes and cost $35. The fee is inexpensive compared to the average cost, $75-$100, and all proceeds will go to Career Wardrobe.

The nonprofit uses clothing and professional development to empower unemployed individuals to work.

On-site, there will be a Career Wardrobe accessories bar for attendees to borrow or buy items to wear in their photos. Attendees can also bring accessories with them to donate.



To reserve a session at the pop-up studio, sign up online. The professional photos (1-2 per person) will be delivered via Dropbox a few days later.

Friday, March 8

8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. | $35 headshots

Hotel Palomar

117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.