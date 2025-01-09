Viral video shows man throwing punches at Maple Leafs fans after Flyers game

A fan who attended the Flyers game Tuesday was among several people who were escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center after he threw punches at fans wearing Toronto Maple Leafs gear in the front row, arena officials said.

Video of the incident went viral after the game, and Philadelphia police said they are investigating the altercation. They have not received any reports of assault, a spokesperson said, but are reviewing the video.

"The department is looking into the incident," a police spokesperson said.



The video, posted to social media by Barstool Sports, shows two men in Maple Leafs jerseys and a woman in a Maple Leafs sweatshirt standing in the front row of the arena after the Flyers' 3-2 loss – their second in back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs. One of the Maple Leafs fans faces the crowd and appears to gloat about the victory by waving his hands at Flyers fans. A man wearing an Eagles hat then climbs down to the front row and begins throwing punches at the two men in Maple Leafs jerseys, who do not appear to fight back. The man in the Eagles hat then walks away as other fans react in the stands.

The fans involved in the incident were escorted out of the arena by police, a Wells Fargo Center spokesperson said.

"We do not condone or tolerate violence or disrespectful behavior of any kind and will continue to promote a safe and inclusive environment at all games and events," the spokesperson said.

Wells Fargo Center officials said they are not aware of anyone seeking to press charges.