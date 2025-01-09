More News:

January 09, 2025

Viral video shows man throwing punches at Maple Leafs fans after Flyers game

The people involved in the incident were escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center, an arena spokesperson says. Philadelphia police say they are investigating.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fights
Flyers punch video Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

A viral video taken at the end of the Flyers' 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night shows a fan throwing punches at a pair of rival fans in Maple Leafs gear. Philadelphia police said they are investigating the incident.

A fan who attended the Flyers game Tuesday was among several people who were escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center after he threw punches at fans wearing Toronto Maple Leafs gear in the front row, arena officials said.

Video of the incident went viral after the game, and Philadelphia police said they are investigating the altercation. They have not received any reports of assault, a spokesperson said, but are reviewing the video. 

MOREPhilly to offer year-long housing to 336 people in addiction recovery at Holmesburg facility

"The department is looking into the incident," a police spokesperson said.

The video, posted to social media by Barstool Sports, shows two men in Maple Leafs jerseys and a woman in a Maple Leafs sweatshirt standing in the front row of the arena after the Flyers' 3-2 loss – their second in back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs. One of the Maple Leafs fans faces the crowd and appears to gloat about the victory by waving his hands at Flyers fans. A man wearing an Eagles hat then climbs down to the front row and begins throwing punches at the two men in Maple Leafs jerseys, who do not appear to fight back. The man in the Eagles hat then walks away as other fans react in the stands.

The fans involved in the incident were escorted out of the arena by police, a Wells Fargo Center spokesperson said.

"We do not condone or tolerate violence or disrespectful behavior of any kind and will continue to promote a safe and inclusive environment at all games and events," the spokesperson said.

Wells Fargo Center officials said they are not aware of anyone seeking to press charges. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fights Philadelphia Crime Wells Fargo Center

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Philly housing market will be among hottest in U.S. in 2025, Zillow says

Philly Housing Market

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Pets

As bird flu spreads, how worried should pet owners be?

cat bird flu

Addiction

Philly to offer year-long housing to 336 people in addiction recovery at Holmesburg facility

Riverview Wellness Village

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Fire breathing, beer and Philly Auto Show

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved