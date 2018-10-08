More Sports:

October 08, 2018

Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk out 5-6 weeks with lower body injury

Matt Mullin
Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk.

Over the course of an 82-game season, you're bound to hit a few bumps in the road along the way. 

Well, the Philadelphia Flyers didn't waste any time, as their 2018-19 campaign hit its first major speed bump on Monday morning when general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team's prize free-agent signing, forward James van Riemsdyk, will miss the next five to six weeks with a lower body injury.

After picking up a win in their opener against Las Vegas, in which JVR had an assist and was plus-one in the 5-2 victory, the Flyers fell to the Avalance, 5-2, on Saturday. It was in the first period of that game in which van Riemsdyk, who scored 36 goals for the Maple Leafs last season before signing a five-year deal to return to Philly, suffered the injury after taking a puck to the leg.


[via sonsofpenn.com]

At Monday's practice, it was reportedly Jordan Weal taking JVR's spot on the third line, while Oskar Lindblom took his spot on the second power play unit. No word yet on who takes van Riemsdyk's spot on the active roster when the Flyers host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night for their home opener.

Stay tuned for more.

