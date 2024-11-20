Flyers add Chevrolet sponsor decals to their helmets

The Flyers have added a helmet sponsor and will wear Chevrolet decals on both their home and road buckets beginning with Wednesday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center, the team announced earlier in the morning.

Here's a look at the helmets on their own:

And on the players in full uniform:

And a reveal video:

The Flyers previously had a helmet sponsor for the COVID-shortened 2021 season – Tata Consultancy Services – as a means to recoup revenue since there were no crowds. Those decals were gone by the next season, however, with the Flyers returning to a sponsor-free look once arenas were allowed to have fans again.

That wouldn't last though.

With last year's uniform redesign, the Flyers added an Independence Blue Cross patch onto the chest of their home and alternate jerseys, with the helmets getting left alone for the time being.

Now the Amercian car manufacturer will be taking up that space on either side of the Flyers players' helmets, continuing the increasing adoption of uniform sponsors across the NHL and even within Philadelphia sports, as the Flyers (Independence Blue Cross and Chevrolet), Phillies (Independence Blue Cross), and Sixers (Crypto.com) now each have at least one.

“Chevrolet is a historic brand, known for its toughness, reliability, and strength,” Todd Glickman, Comcast Spectacor's Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement. “These are all qualities that define the Flyers team and organization, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned brand at every home and away game.”

The Flyers' deal with Chevrolet will also include some increased digital signage and ad space for the motor company throughout the Wells Fargo Center, and a vehicle display at the concourse of the arena's 11th Street entrance, the team announced.

Additionally, the Flyers also said that any fan driving to Wednesday night's game in a Chevy will be able to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots for free.

