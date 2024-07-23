Matvei Michkov arrives in United States, meets Flyers officials in Phillies hat

July 23, 2024
The prince who was promised has arrived stateside, as prized Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov met general manager Danny Briere and president Keith Jones at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Tuesday morning:
Michkov, the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, arrived from Russian in style, sporting a Phillies cap. Maybe he now has Bryce Harper’s publicist with that elite pandering. He’ll fit in Philadelphia in no time as he looks to bring the Flyers franchise back to relevance this upcoming season.
