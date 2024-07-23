More Sports:

July 23, 2024

Matvei Michkov arrives in United States, meets Flyers officials in Phillies hat

The Flyers got their guy in Matvei Michkov.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Matvei-Michkov-Danny-Briere-Flyers-NHL-Draft-2023.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Matvei Michkov will be putting the Flyers jersey on again soon.

The prince who was promised has arrived stateside, as prized Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov met general manager Danny Briere and president Keith Jones at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Tuesday morning:

Michkov, the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, arrived from Russian in style, sporting a Phillies cap. Maybe he now has Bryce Harper’s publicist with that elite pandering. He’ll fit in Philadelphia in no time as he looks to bring the Flyers franchise back to relevance this upcoming season. 

MORE: Michkov is the hope that Flyers fans need 

