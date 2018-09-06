Tickets are now on sale for the 42nd annual Flyers Wives Carnival

Tickets to the 42nd annual Flyers Wives Carnival, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Wells Fargo Center, are now officially on sale.

At the charity event, fans of all ages will have the opportunity to meet Flyers players, play games on-and-off the ice and ride on a six-story-tall Ferris wheel.

Admission is $15 for children age 12 and younger, and $25 for adults.

This year, the Flyers Wives Carnival will support childhood cancer and leukemia research.

Flyers Charities, the organizing foundation behind the Carnival, has raised more than $27 million over the past 40-plus years to support multiple nonprofit organizations, including the Center for Autism, Snider Hockey, PAWS, Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia and Simon’s Heart.

Like last year, the Carnival will not take place in the evening. Instead, it will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $15-$25 general admission

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



