Flying Fish Brewing files for bankruptcy protection following failed acquisition deal

South Jersey staple Flying Fish Brewing Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week. The Somerdale-based brewery was in talks with Cape May Brewing Co. for an acquisition deal, which fell through in the summer.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Flying Fish is currently owned by Scranton-based private equity firm Elk Lake Capital. The bankruptcy filing also revealed that the company has $1.3 million in assets and $9.3 million in liabilities. It is currently unknown how the filing will immediately affect the brewery's operations.

Founded in 1995 and first opening in Cherry Hill the following year, Flying Fish is one of the original craft breweries in the region, considering itself the first microbrewery in the state. A notable series of beers from the company is the Exit series, which started in 2009 and consisted of different beers named after exits on the New Jersey Turnpike. Many of the beers were limited and sold in 750 ml bottles.

After significant growth and exceeding capacity, the company moved to a larger facility in Somerdale in 2012. The facility includes features such as an array of 463 solar panels and a tasting room.

But craft breweries have been struggling in the past few years of the pandemic. According to the Brewers Association, at least 385 breweries have closed in 2023 alone. In just Pennsylvania, breweries have been closing down at a rate of at least one per month. In New Jersey, state legislation has given breweries some limitations regarding food service and hosting special events, which some breweries have blamed for their financial difficulties.

The bankruptcy filing from Flying Fish briefly paints a picture of the company's health, with a gross revenue of $3.1 million as of the filing. The number is a decline of 23% from its revenue of $4 million in 2022. Cape May Brewing announced plans to acquire Flying Fish back in April as a "strategic investment." The proposed acquisition would have expanded Cape May's distribution while both breweries would continue selling their beers independently.

However, Cape May called off the acquisition deal in June after "after extensive analysis during the diligence phase." Then in September, Cape May announced that it was ceasing its self-distribution operations and that four family-owned distributors in New Jersey would now manage the distribution of Cape May products.