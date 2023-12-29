More News:

December 29, 2023

Hershey's sued for $5 million over misleading Reese's packaging

In a peanut butter cup controversy, a customer claims the company deceived her into thinking the candy featured artistic carvings

The suit claims the candy manufacturer misled shoppers into thinking Reese's pumpkins (above), ghosts, footballs and more featured faces and other designs.

A Florida woman is suing Hershey's, claiming the candy company misrepresented Reese's products on their packaging.

Cynthia Kelly, a Tampa-area resident, filed the $5 million class action lawsuit Thursday. The suit says Hershey's falsely advertised multiple Reese's candies, as the packaging shows artistic cutouts of faces and shapes in the chocolate that were not featured in the Reese's Kelly bought.

Listed in the suit are Reese's peanut butter pumpkins, ghosts, bats, footballs and assorted shapes. The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. 

The filing states that Kelly purchased a bag of peanut butter pumpkins at her local Aldi for $4.49, thinking the candy would have face carvings as the label showed. Upon opening, the pumpkins "did not contain any of the artistic carvings of the mouth or eyes as pictured on the label," the filing says, adding that Kelly would not have purchased the pumpkins had she known.

A number of YouTube videos featuring the same complaint are cited in the suit.

"Reese’s what are you doing! Look at the picture on the packet. It’s like a pumpkin with faces and a little mouth  then you open up the packet and you are presented with that monstrosity," says one video, according to the filing. 

The filing also claims Hershey's changed packaging in recent years, adding the carvings that have deceived shoppers. 

Hershey's has 21 days to respond to the suit, which requests a jury trial. 

The Pennsylvania company is the largest chocolate manufacturer in the U.S. In addition to Reese's, it produces Kit Kats, Twizzlers, Hershey's Kisses and other popular candies. Earlier this year, research found that Hershey's had "concerning" amounts of lead and other heavy metals in the cocoa powder used in its products. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

