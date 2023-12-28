Dog blood bank opens in Center City; pets who donate receive a free exam and treats

Philadelphia dogs can now help save other pets' lives, courtesy of the Veterinary Emergency Group and its newly opened dog blood bank.

VEG, an emergency animal hospital network, has opened a blood bank for dogs at its Philadelphia location (1213 Walnut St.). Similar to human blood banks, dogs can donate blood that will be stored for emergencies. In exchange, pets receive a complete blood screening, a full exam by a licensed veterinarian and a few goodies.

According to Jessie Brown, VEG's blood bank director, dogs require blood transfusions for many of the same reasons as humans: car accidents, surgeries and immune diseases. Also similar to humans, blood can only be stored for about a month, so keeping stock is important as pets lack commercial blood banks like the American Red Cross.

Plus, over the past few years, the veterinary industry exploded, Brown said, creating more of a need for blood donation.

"We love it because people are starting to look at their pets as family, moreso than just as a pet, which is great for us," Brown said. "But what it has done is put a strain on the blood banking industry for veterinary medicine, because we don't have a lot of commercial blood banks."

To donate blood, dogs must go through a screening process, which VEG provides free of charge. Testing looks at blood count, blood type and infectious diseases (results are shared with a pet's regular vet). Once complete, so long as dogs are up to date on vaccinations, they can then donate blood at VEG. A dog over 55 pounds can donate 400-450 milliliters, the same as humans, Brown said.

VEG uses a mild sedative during blood donation, but the network encourages bringing in dogs with calm temperaments. Owners can stay with the dog while they're donating. Right now, VEG does not allow cats and other animals to donate blood.

Amanda Parylak, a certified veterinary technician at the Philadelphia VEG location, said that many animal hospitals are understaffed or on diversion, meaning they won't accept new cases.

"Very serious emergencies (are) very stressful for the owner, and the last thing they need to then also worry about is, 'Okay, now where can I take my animal while this is happening? I called this hospital, they're on diversion, I called this place and they're closed,'" Parylak said.

There are monthslong waiting lists for animal blood products all over the country, Brown said. She hopes the new blood bank can grow to the point of supplying other animal hospitals.

"If we can fix the supply issue by just having it in our fridges and freezers, then that allows us to treat our patients the way we know how," Brown said.

VEG is open now for screenings and donations. The Philadelphia location will host a screening event Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.