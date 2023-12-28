More News:

December 28, 2023

Portion of Kelly Drive closes due to flooding for the second time in a month

Rising waters from the Schuylkill River shut down the street between Midvale Avenue and Ferry Road

By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Part of Kelly Drive in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia closed due to rain and flooding conditions Thursday morning. A similar closing occurred on the same road mere weeks ago.

Philly residents dreaming of a white Christmas received rain instead, and Wednesday evening's precipitation led to flooding conditions that closed down a section of Kelly Drive.

The portion of Kelly Drive between Midvale Avenue and Ferry Road closed after the Schuylkill River rose and caused flooding conditions. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management forecasted a minor flood in the area early this morning, and the affected portion of the road was closed by around 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m., Schuylkill River water levels reached over 11 feet, causing further closures between Hunting Park Avenue and the Falls Bridge. Should waters rise to 11.5 feet, MLK Drive also will begin to flood. Philadelphia OEM advises drivers to not drive through flooded roads but said the river is expected to crest in the afternoon, meaning flood waters should then recede.

This is the second time in December that Kelly Drive has partially closed due to flooding. Heavy rain led to the road's closure on Dec. 19, with many Philly residents also losing power. Heavy rain conditions on Wednesday evening led to nearly 200 flight delays or cancellations. Flood warnings in Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will continue until 7 p.m. tonight.

