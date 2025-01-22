More News:

January 22, 2025

Business owner charged with selling hundreds of bogus Jason Kelce-signed items worth $200,000

A man from Philly and two people from Rhode Island allegedly schemed to capitalize on the popularity of the former Philadelphia Eagle, the Montco DA says.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Forgery
jason kelce forged memorabilia Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Three people allegedly conspired to forge and sell more than 1,100 pieces of Jason Kelce signed merchandise. One of them, Robert Capone of Philadelphia, has been arrested .

Three people, including one man from Philadelphia, are charged with scheming to sell $200,000 in counterfeit Jason Kelce memorabilia touted as being signed by the former Eagles player, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Robert Capone, 51, of Philly and owner of Overtime Promotions, was arrested in the investigation along with LeAnn Branco, 43, and Joseph Parenti, 39. Branco, an employee of Beckett Authentication Services, and Parenti, owner of Diamond Legends, live in Rhode Island and are expected to turn themselves in to Montgomery County Detectives to face charges.

MORE: Eagles fan Savannah Guthrie makes NFC title game bet with Commanders fan Craig Melvin on 'Today'

All three defendants are charged with 60 counts of forgery, theft and deceptive business practices, the D.A.'s office said.

Capone, Branco and Parenti allegedly sold 1,138 piece of memorabilia – jerseys, helmets, mini-helmets, hats, photos and footballs – with forged signatures purported to be Kelce's. Investigators said the bogus items were sold by Capone and Parenti's businesses, and their authenticity allegedly were verified by Branco.

Montgomery County Detectives and Upper Merion Township Police were alerted to the potential forgeries months ago by TCH Humphreys, a sports memorabilia company in Royersford, that in June hosted a private memorabilia signing with Kelce in at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel in King of Prussia.

Capone, Branco and Parenti attended the TCH Humphreys that event, and while there, Branco took a photo with Kelce, which police said was an attempt to prove the authenticity of the forged memorabilia.

Also Capone paid for 90 items signed by Kelce, but he allegedly had other memorabilia that he didn't bring to the event, which allegedly would be sold later with forged with fake signatures.

"The certificate of authenticity issued by Branco induced the sale of unauthorized, inauthentic Kelce-autographed memorabilia without (Kelce's) consent, causing financial loss for Kelce, THC Humphreys LLC and others at approximately $200,000," the Montgomery County D.A. office said in the release.

Capone, whose bail was set at $100,000 unsecured, has been released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Forgery Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Crime Arrests Eagles Montgomery County Charges Jason Kelce

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - A doctor speaking with his patient

Addressing health inequities experienced by women

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J., others sue to stop Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

trump lawsuit birthright citizenship nj

Sponsored

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Food & Drink

More than a dozen James Beard Award semifinalists are in the area

Kalaya James BEard

Parenting

Baby Cafe breastfeeding support center to open in Camden library

baby cafe camden

Performances

Bacon Brothers to play hometown show at Rivers Casino in February

Bacon Brothers

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved